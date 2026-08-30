Spencer Pratt Slams Warped ‘Compassion’ for ‘Baby Killers’ but Not Their Victims

After Lindsay Clancy murdered her own children, just as after the Charlie Kirk assassination, we have seen how morally sick America is.

Spencer Pratt reflected Sunday, “It is a perfectly reasonable standard for a society to set that if you murder a child, your life is over. If you wanna let an insanity plea spare them from the death penalty? Fine. But they must die in prison. It’s not about punishment. It’s just protection.” I happen to think it is also about punishment, about the justice of requiring proportionately severe consequences for murder, but Pratt’s point is excellent in that authorities have an obligation to protect other potential victims from crazed killers.

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Pratt emphasized, “If you could snap and kill a kid, you simply can’t be trusted around people anymore. No matter what triggered it. This is in no way controversial. It’s not like these baby killers are out curing cancer or something. They can rot in jail and ask God for mercy. We have become way too tolerant of criminality and way too compassionate towards the dregs of society. We have to stop wasting our compassion on baby killers and drug zombies.”

This is personal for him because he has spent well over a year vainly trying to get the Democrat politicians who protect and reward criminals to care about his burned-down house. “We have fire victims in Altadena and the Palisades and Spokane and Paradise (still) who are completely screwed and we are using up all our energy and empathy on the worst people in society. Snap out of it, folks,” Pratt added.

Pratt also released a brilliant video on the moral disintegration of our society. He does discuss the murder of the Clancy children in some detail, and that is the subject I will cover next, so be warned that the content in the rest of this article can be graphic.

We've lost our damn minds.

The Lindsay Clancy mass psychosis proves that a lot of people need to have their Wifi taken away. But this psychosis started many years before TikTok... pic.twitter.com/WhT1iXJ9Pj — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 24, 2026

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A New York judge just claimed that Dimone Fleming was “not responsible” despite repeatedly stabbing and drowning her three-year-old son, Daishawn, and her 11-month-old son, Octavius, because she was mentally unstable. Now the world awaits the ruling for Lindsay Clancy, who strangled her three children to death using exercise bands while her husband ran errands. She also tried to kill herself, but unfortunately, her only successful killings were those of the children. Five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan died horrifically painful deaths at the hands of their own mother — in two cases, she had to chase them down before strangling them — and Patrick Clancy came home to find the bodies of his children in the basement.

Psychologist: Lindsay Clancy WAS Criminally Responsible



Forensic psychologist testifies she knew killing her 3 children was illegal and still carried it out. pic.twitter.com/41kWh33hjf — Michael Hennessey (@Snowflake_News) August 25, 2026

But leftists demonize Patrick and sneer at the suffering of the dead children, instead trying to turn vil psychopath Lindsay, whom they portray as an abused woman, into a heroine. Even if she is insane — and you can make the argument that every deliberate murderer is abnormal to some degree — that should be no excuse for her not suffering the consequences of her actions. The blood of her children cries out from the earth. I believe she absolutely should receive the firing squad or the electric chair, but the bare minimum of semi-justice would be life in prison, not years of specialized care in a health facility. For too long, we have pretended that mortal sin is just a mental imbalance that is easily curable. That is false, and both the Bible (Deuteronomy 19:21, Acts 5:1-11) and years of failed “treatments” tell us differently.

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The standard leftist practice is always to empathize with victimizers and never with true victims. The Democrats will sob and wail and provide aid for terrorists, criminals, baby killers, and illegal aliens, but either ignore or openly celebrate the losses and deaths of children and innocent civilians. After all, this is the party of the abortion cult.

Liberal white women are outside the courthouse supporting Lindsay Clancy who strangled her three children



Something is very wrong in our society pic.twitter.com/TFwdJppuKJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

And tragically, that ideology has been spreading to more and more Americans, especially young people, who have gone through the modern public school and university propaganda system. How can a nation ask for the blessing of God if it turns killers like Lindsay Clancy into heroines?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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