Haiti: 47 Killed, 50 Kidnapped in Gang Attack on Church

A gang attack on a church and the surrounding community in Haiti claimed nearly 100 victims.

Violence had displaced a group of people in Port-au-Prince, leading them to seek refuge in a church prayer center. But the old concept of sanctuary is not one that gang members acknowledge. They executed over 20 people within the church building as part of the bloody attack.

Advertisement

International Christian Concern reported on the attack on August 28. The community left with 47 dead and 50 kidnapped was the Kenscoff commune.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. and lasting through the next morning, the Viv Ansam gang terrorized the community, kidnapping people and setting animals and homes ablaze. Their primary target was the Evangelical church Ark of the New Testament… Viv Ansam and several rival gangs are fighting for control within the capital city and have displaced more than 18,000 residents thus far. They are now forcing their influence into surrounding regions — Viv Ansam has been assaulting nearby agricultural communities since 2025.

This makes the promise from the government to provide a prompt response somewhat suspect. “The Haitian government expresses its deep condolences to the grieving families and to all victims of the heinous criminal attack committed in Kenscoff,” Haitian authorities said. “But let us not be mistaken: this mourning is also a challenge. And in response to this challenge, the government responds with the force of the law and the legitimate exercise of public power.” Since there have been multiple such killings, however, it seems the Haitian government is not capable of putting down the violence.

Advertisement

Read Also: FBI Used Unvetted SPLC Claims to Target Catholics, Equating Religion With Extremism

We pray for those whom the gang members kidnapped that authorities can rescue them at least.

And somehow, I doubt that all the Democrats who claim that every Haitian here is a refugee in need of permanent residence will actually care about people truly in need of refuge, namely Christians. For some reason, American politicians want to bring in all the criminals and terrorists from other countries and completely overlook actual victims. Not that I am saying we have an obligation to rescue every victim of persecution — that’s obviously not feasible — but it is insane to me that we have spent billions of dollars rewarding Islamic terrorist groups, and yet we never seem to send any arms or aid to persecuted Christians. And that is as true of Republican administrations as of Democratic administrations. The Syrian, Congolese, Iranian, and Nigerian Christians will never receive the type of American weaponry or the millions of taxpayer dollars that the Taliban, for instance, got hold of (and continues to access).

Advertisement

Westerners, for some reason, love to lavish sympathy and money on Islamic terrorists and useless oligarchs like Zelensky, but blithely overlook or pay mere lip service to the global crisis of antisemitic and anti-Christian persecution. Just as there was no American/Western aid to help Israeli victims of October 7 rebuild, there will likely be no Western attention paid to the Haiti kidnapping and massacre.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Christian persecution. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.