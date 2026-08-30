Michelle Obama Proves Again She's a Horrible Person

Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, has spent years cultivating an image as America's most relatable first lady, the warm, down-to-earth mom everybody loves.

Yet, it seems like every time she opens her mouth, she proves what a horrible person she is. We’re talking Hillary Clinton-level bad.

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Last month, we learned that Barack Obama’s wife reportedly made sure Cheryl Hines never got a role in Larry David's new HBO series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, because Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services. Hines played Larry David's wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm for years. Talk about going low.

I’ve written about some of the lowlights of her post-White House life, from blatantly racist comments to complaining about the luxurious life she lived in the White House like it was a burden. Has anyone so privileged ever complained so much about her own life? Barack Obama’s wife might be the closest thing America has to an answer. But, perhaps even worse, she’s been joyful about not having to parent her own kids. That last one reared its ugly head again last week, on the latest episode of IMO, the podcast Barack Obama’s wife co-hosts with her brother, which aired Wednesday. She told guest Jon Stewart she's thrilled that raising her children is finally behind her.

Stewart tried to give her a graceful opening, telling her, "You obviously miss the energy and excitement of the kids being around." Barack Obama’s wife shot that down fast. "I don't! I love them. I'm going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them. But Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, 'Bye, goodbye!'" she said.

Stewart tried again, describing what he misses about his own daily grind. "The thing I miss, though, is the job. It gave meaning and a pattern to my life," he said. Barack Obama’s wife simply replied, "I'm good…"

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She went on to gush about how "Friday nights aren't wracked with terror and fear about, 'Where are you, where are you?'" and said she's enjoyed watching Malia and Sasha's "growth" following their "emancipation."

Emancipation.

That's the word a mother chose for her daughters growing up, as if raising kids is like being condemned to slavery.

She insisted she's still close with her girls, saying, "I've had so much quality time with my children, so much, I know them inside and out." Then she delivered the real punchline: "I love my schedule," and "I have a great schedule, and it's all mine."

Once again, it’s all about me, me, me, me.

Jon Stewart: “You obviously miss the energy and excitement of the kids being around is so incredible.”



Michelle Obama: “I don’t! I love them. I’m going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them. But Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, ‘Bye, goodbye!’”



Stewart:… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2026

Now, let’s think about this for a minute. Malia was ten years old when Barack Obama took office and 18 when he left. Sasha went from seven to 15. That entire stretch of childhood happened inside the White House, where a full-time staff of roughly 90 people cooked, cleaned, and ran the household. Her mother, Marian Robinson, moved in and handled much of the actual parenting. Barack Obama’s wife was too busy jetting around the world with the largest entourage of any first lady in history to be bothered with carpool duty, parent-teacher meetings, booster clubs, etc., etc.

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So why is she acting like she just wrapped up a decade of exhausting, hands-on motherhood? Parenthood isn’t easy; no one is saying it is. But her attitude about it is probably the worst I’ve heard from a parent. She sounds more like a childless person boasting about why not having kids is so liberating than an actual parent.

"There is a difference between a mother expressing exhaustion from the demands of motherhood — which is real and relatable — and expressing resentment," California Republican Party delegate and mother Elizabeth Barcohana told Fox News Digital. "Resentment is what appears to come through in Michelle Obama’s remarks, and it is especially painful to hear amid the national conversation surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial.”

She added, “She seems happy that her daughters’ childhoods are over. That is not a relatable feeling for most mothers at all."

Barack Obama’s wife doesn't miss her daughters' childhoods for a simple reason. She barely showed up for them in the first place.

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