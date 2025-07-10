Is This the Most Disgusting Thing Michelle Obama Has Ever Said?

Michelle Obama has long been treated by the media as America’s favorite mom and wife, a paragon of family values and grace. But when you peel back the carefully crafted image, what emerges is a worldview that’s fundamentally at odds with the core tenets of the American family.

Advertisement

Now, Obama says a lot of dumb things. A couple of months ago, she bizarrely claimed that the least important thing about your reproductive system is reproduction. She’s outdone herself once again.

In the latest episode of her “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast, the former first lady indicated that her definition of “freedom” isn’t about empowering families but rather about undermining the very fabric that holds them together. Instead of celebrating the traditional family unit, Obama seems far more interested in pushing an agenda that puts her needs and desires above anything else — even at the expense of her own family.

“As we get older, we should embrace the fact that we have more time,” she said. “We aren’t parenting our kids anymore. They’re parenting us. We’re not worrying about whether they’re getting home on time or whether they did their homework.”

For Obama, her version of freedom is about breaking free from the so-called “constraints” of family, tradition, and responsibility. She paints the family as a source of limitation, not strength — a relic to be escaped rather than a foundation to be cherished.

“I mean, this stage in life for me, for me personally, is the first time that I’ve been completely free — where every choice that I make in my life is not about my husband, not about his career, not about what my kids need or where they’re going. It’s totally about me,” she added.

Advertisement

Me. Me. Me. Me.

This isn’t just idle talk. Throughout her public life, Obama has consistently promoted policies and ideas that chip away at parental rights and traditional family values. Whether it’s pushing for government-run nutrition programs that override parents’ choices, or advocating for educational curricula that sideline parents in favor of bureaucratic “experts,” the pattern is unmistakable. The message is clear: the family is an obstacle to be managed, not a cornerstone to be protected.

What’s most troubling is the way Obama cloaks these ideas in the language of empowerment and progress. She talks about “finding your own path” and “living your truth,” but what she really means is rejecting the wisdom of generations, dismissing the value of marriage, and treating children as obstacles to personal fulfillment rather than as the heart of a family. It’s a worldview that elevates self over service, independence over interdependence, and fleeting happiness over lasting commitment.

Recommended: New Jersey’s Blue Wall Is Crumbling, and Democrats Know It



The consequences of this anti-family philosophy are all around us. As the traditional family has been devalued and redefined, we’ve seen a rise in loneliness, broken homes, and children adrift without the anchor of a loving, stable household. Yet Obama and her allies refuse to acknowledge this reality. Instead, they double down, insisting that liberation from family is the path to true happiness.

Advertisement

But Americans know better. We know that real freedom comes from strong families. We know that the bonds of marriage and parenthood are not shackles, but blessings. And we know that the future of our country depends on defending the family against those who would tear it down in the name of “progress.”

Obama may have the media on her side, but she’s on the wrong side of history. The American family has weathered many storms, and it will outlast this assault as well—because, in the end, it’s family that makes us free.

Shocked by Michelle Obama’s latest attack on the traditional family? You’re not alone. PJ Media is leading the charge in calling out the elites who want to redefine America’s core values while the mainstream media looks the other way. Become a PJ Media VIP now—use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get access to members-only analysis, ad-free reading, and the power to comment on every story. The battle for the American family is happening right now. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.