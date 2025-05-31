Michelle Obama’s Take On the Birds and the Bees Is — Well, You Just Gotta See It

Yeah, Jill Biden is the “doctor,” not Michelle Obama, but all of our leftist moral superiors are just brimming with wise guidance about how we should live our lives and behave toward others, and the celebrated spouse of the Democrats’ great three-term president of the twenty-first century is no different. Michelle Obama has just held forth on the nature and purpose of the human reproductive system, and while her insights are somewhat bewildering, she is revered by establishment media “journalists” everywhere, so she must know what she’s talking about, right?

Advertisement

Fox News explained Saturday that it all happened on the latest episode of the sparsely-traveled podcast that the former first lady co-hosts with her brother, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson." During the show, Michelle indulged in one of her favorite pastimes: complaining. She lamented that women’s reproductive health "has been reduced to the question of choice." That is lamentable indeed, as the choice in question is one between allowing a child to live and grow or murdering that child, but that, of course, is not what Michelle meant.

Obama stated: "I attempted to make the argument on the campaign trail this past election was that there’s just so much more at stake and because so many men have no idea about what women go through." That is a complaint women have had throughout history, and so it’s reasonable enough on the face of it for Michelle to repeat it, but here again, she didn’t mean what many other women have meant when they said that men didn’t realize what they went through.

This is where Obama took a sharp turn into crazyville. "Women’s reproductive health,” she explained, “is about our life. It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that the least of what it does is produce life.” Wait a minute. How’s that again? Women’s reproductive health is about the lives of the women in question, but producing life is the least important thing that the reproductive system does?

It might have been helpful if Michelle Obama had bothered to explain what exactly she thought the reproductive system was there to do besides reproduce, but instead she went on to expatiate about the importance of women’s health: "It’s a very important thing that it does, but you only produce life if the machine that’s producing it — if you want to whittle us down to a machine — is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way." No one wants to “whittle” Michelle Obama, but in any case, it’s a shame that she never got around to saying what the female reproductive system should be doing besides producing life.

Advertisement

If she had done so, we might have gotten a glimpse into the mindset of those who insist that it is a fundamental right of a woman to kill her child in the womb, and who have the demonic audacity to call this killing “women’s reproductive health.” It does seem as if protecting abortion was what Michelle Obama had in mind, since she veered off from downplaying the reproductive system’s function of creating life into talking about the soundness of the reproductive “machine.” Apparently she thinks that this machine can only “produce life” under optimum circumstances if it can also opt not to produce life, and can choose to destroy the life it had already begun to produce.

Related: Oh, the Hypocrisy: Leftist Leaders Condemn the D.C. Jewish Museum Murders

Quite simply, that makes no sense whatsoever. It makes no logical sense and it certainly makes no moral sense. Another podcast host, Isabel Brown, commented: “Supposed ‘feminist icon’ & former First Lady Michelle Obama says the least important thing about your reproductive system is to… REPRODUCE. I am SO sick & tired of celebrities & elitists attempting to convince you that your miraculous superpower ability to GROW LIFE from nothing is somehow demeaning & “lesser than” for women… Pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood is hard… don’t get me wrong. But it is by far the most beautiful, rewarding, and bad**s thing I have ever done with my life. Don’t let miserable people convince you otherwise.”

Advertisement

Another X user said of Obama: “Her position is anti-science and anti-reality!” Yes, it is. Michelle Obama will, however, continue to be treated as a sage among leftists, and as a feminist oracle. As she continues to enjoy being lionized and celebrated everywhere, maybe one day she will deign to explain to us what the reproductive system is really for.

The establishment media will always present people such as Michelle Obama as if they were our intellectual and moral superiors, no matter how crazy what they say really is. That's why you need to become a VIP member today. Our exclusive VIP content gives you honest and truthful analysis and much more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off VIP membership today.