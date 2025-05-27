Oh, the Hypocrisy: Leftist Leaders Condemn the D.C. Jewish Museum Murders

Hakeem Jeffries is shocked! — shocked! — that it has come to this. After the fanatical leftist Elias Rodriguez murdered two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. and then screamed “Free Palestine,” Jeffries issued a statement saying all the expected things about how much he deplored this wanton act of violence. But really, in light of his other statements, can this be taken seriously? And Jeffries isn’t the only one who looks hypocritical in the wake of this latest outbreak of leftist bloodlust.

Jeffries (D-Orange Man Bad) released a statement Thursday that was packed with everything the staffer who wrote it knew was supposed to be said on such occasions:

I am horrified by the deadly act of antisemitic violence at an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. As we await additional details, it is clear that too many of our Jewish brothers and sisters legitimately fear for their safety in this country simply as a result of their faith. Antisemitism has no place in our nation, and its rise must be urgently crushed by people of goodwill across America and throughout the world. We strongly support the loved ones of the Israeli embassy staff murdered, and our prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic attack. America will stand firmly with the Jewish community during this great hour of need.

Hey, really, Hakeem, that’s swell. But it does raise some questions. After all, back on April 8, 2024, Jeffries was among the multitudes who were (as many still are) taking Hamas’ casualty figures and claims of Israeli atrocities at face value. His statement on that day was an appalling exercise in equivocation: “Hamas must be decisively defeated so that the atrocities that occurred on October 7 never happen again and the hostages are safely returned home. At the same time, it is critically important that Israel prosecute the war against Hamas with surgical precision in a manner that substantially mitigates the possibility that innocent Palestinian civilians and humanitarian relief workers are killed or harmed in any way. The death of thousands of Palestinian women, children and civilians over the last six months is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. The IDF must conduct itself at all times in strict adherence to the international rules of war.” That neatly left the impression that it wasn’t already doing so.

Jeffries also notoriously said this not too long ago regarding the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda”: “We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.” Would he want his minions to fight in the streets against Israel’s alleged violations of the international rules of war? It certainly wouldn’t have been difficult for any of his admirers to get that idea.

Jeffries wasn’t the only one. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Grillmaster) has also reportedly condemned Rodriguez’s attack. It also must be borne in mind, however, that in April 2024, Schumer identified “radical right-wing Israelis” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “obstacles to peace.” He claimed that Netanyahu “won’t commit to a military operation in Rafah that prioritizes protecting civilian life. He won’t engage responsibly in discussions about a ‘day-after’ plan for Gaza, and a longer-term pathway to peace.”

Schumer also has, like Jeffries, hinted at a desire for violence, saying this in 2020, when condemning the pro-life leanings of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price." Would it be beyond the realm of possibility that some admirer of Schumer might get the idea that “radical right-wing Israelis” have also “released the whirlwind” and should “pay the price”?

Then there’s America’s sweetheart, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Would You Like An Olive?), who wrote on Thursday: “Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an @AJCGlobal event here in Washington. Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted. As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.”

On the other hand, when leftist activist Luigi Mangione murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, AOC obliquely opened the door to justification of the murder, saying: “This is not to say that an act of violence is justified, but I think for anyone who is confused or shocked or appalled, they need to understand that people interpret and feel and experience denied claims as an act of violence against them.” AOC has also been a fierce critic of Israel. Might any of her many followers get the idea that it is justified for them to strike back with actual violence against the evil Israelis and the supporters of Israel?

As in so many arenas, the left here wants to have it both ways. Leftist leaders repeatedly justify violence, and then disclaim any responsibility when the violence they have incited actually erupts. The reality, however, is that the left loves violence and terror, and always rules by them once it gains power. The American left is clearly no different from its Soviet, Chinese, Cambodian, and French revolutionary precursors. And so one thing is certain: there will be many more Elias Rodriguezes.

