Typical Leftist Calls on Secret Service to Murder Trump — Oh, and She’s Teaching Your Kids

Take one look at JoAnna St. Germain, and you know everything about her. You know for whom she voted in 2024, and what she thinks about the border, and taxes, and abortion, and DEI, and a host of issues. There is just no doubt whatsoever that JoAnna St. Germain believes, apparently with immense passion, everything that the leftist political and media establishment tells her to believe. She even has the buzz cut, the horn rims, and the smug expression to show her leftist bona fides to the world.

And if there were still any doubt about where she stands, she has now erased it forever by pausing from her duties as a high school teacher to call for Donald Trump to be murdered.

Waterville teacher calls for Trump supporters to be assassinated.



"If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself." pic.twitter.com/LiyLsdzY9c — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 30, 2025

That’s leftism today for you. It’s no surprise that a total conformist such as JoAnna St. Germain would think it acceptable to post a call for the assassination of the president of the United States. After all, look what the leftist leaders she almost certainly reveres have been saying. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now,” said far-left Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Sunday. “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

That was after Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Victimhood) said in February: “This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand.” And that was not long after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Hey, I’m a Victim Too) said this of the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda”: “We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.”

With leftist top dogs talking that way, it’s easy to see why JoAnna St. Germain likely thought herself well within the Democrat mainstream when she took a break from her arduous duties at Waterville Senior High School, corrupting a new generation of America’s youth, to call for Trump’s head on a platter.

The dedicated educator took to Facebook and wrote, according to a Wednesday report in the Maine Wire: “The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it. You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for. Every other country sees what’s happening and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war.”

St. Germain clearly meant that the Secret Service should kill Trump, for she added that he wasn’t even a legitimate president, which in her mind apparently justified his being murdered: “I’m not talking about assassinating a president. A president is a person duly elected by the American people. Tr*mp has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term. I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it.”

Why should the Secret Service, whose job is to protect the president, turn on him and kill him? St. Germain explained that she would happily do the job herself, but wasn’t a trained killer. And thus it was up to the professionals: “Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you. If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself. I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re okay, you’re lying to yourself.”

The Maine Wire points out that since St. Germain wants not only Trump, but all his supporters killed, the children of pro-Trump parents could be at risk in her classes. Waterville Senior High School Principal Brian Laramee, however, offered no response to the Maine Wire’s inquiries regarding what the school planned to do about this psychopath.

Meanwhile, once her post caused some controversy, St. Germain began backtracking, posting a follow-up: “My friends. I am so sorry you took that post to mean that all Republicans should die. I have no beef with Republicans. I have no beef with MAGA. I meant that those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable.”

She went on to affirm again how loving she is as she wished death on the president and his aides: “I’ve been teaching history for so long, and it’s very difficult to watch things repeat in rhymes. I love each and every one of you, and I understand why you’re angry with me. I love your children. I love the disabled. I love the LGBTQ+ community. I love black and brown people. I love autistic people. My love holds no quarter for people in power actively harming those I love.”

She insisted, however, that she was standing by her statements: “You illiterate bums, oh my gosh. I posted knowing I’d likely lose my job and benefits. I have zero shame about what I’ve said. I’m not backtracking a single thing. I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with (this is not you – if you’re reading this, this doesn’t apply to you. You are beneath his notice and mine) needs to die.”

Patriots have long known that leftists are totalitarians who want us dead. JoAnna St. Germain just gave us the latest reminder. The fact that she remains on the job at Waterville Senior High School is an indication of how deeply the left’s rot has set into our institutions.

Patriots have long known that leftists are totalitarians who want us dead. JoAnna St. Germain just gave us the latest reminder. The fact that she remains on the job at Waterville Senior High School is an indication of how deeply the left's rot has set into our institutions.