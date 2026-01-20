Michelle Obama Said Something Really Racist Again

Michelle Obama has once again demonstrated she’s a racist. During a recent interview promoting her fashion book The Look, the former first lady admitted that she tries to buy clothes designed by people of color.

“If I hear, eh, of someone whose fashion that I like and I know that they're a person of color, I try to make it a point,” she said. “But the clothes have to be available. You know, I think we can all do some work to think about that balance in our wardrobes, you know? What does our closet look like, and who's in it? Who are we supporting in it? You know? And I think if you have the money to buy Chanel, then you have the money to buy everybody.”

Michelle Obama says she is mindful to try to avoid white-owned brands and others also should be pic.twitter.com/5MqY5gaxUv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

There’s nothing ambiguous about what she’s saying here. She’s not just saying she tries to buy from black designers; she suggests everyone else should be concerned about the race of the designer whose clothes they’re wearing. Imagine going clothes shopping and, instead of deciding what to buy based on your style, you’re on your phone trying to figure out whether the brand is black-owned or whether the designer is black.

Imagine for a second if First Lady Melania Trump had sat down for an interview and announced that she makes it a point to support white designers. The media firestorm would be instant and relentless. But what Michelle Obama said. I can’t even find a mainstream media article on her comments. That's the double standard in action. By the left's own rules about what counts as racist, Obama's comment fits the bill perfectly — except for the fact that discriminating against white people doesn't count.

This is far from the first time Obama has said something that crosses racial lines. In her book, she claimed that "as the first black couple" in the White House, the Obamas "couldn't afford any missteps" and that as a black woman, "I was under a particularly white hot glare." She explained to ABC's Robin Roberts, "You can't afford to get anything wrong because you didn't get the grace that I think some other families have gotten." The implication was clear: white first families got a pass for being white, but the Obamas had to be perfect.

In other words, America is racist.

Then there was her conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross about hair and beauty standards. Michelle really let loose in that one.

"Let me explain something to white people," she began, already setting a tone that would be unthinkable if the races were reversed. "Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern, so when we're straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness. That's why so many of us can't swim... and we run away from the water. People won't go to the gym... because we're trying to keep our hair straight for y'all." She added that "it is exhausting and it's so expensive and it takes up so much time," before declaring, "Why do we need an act, a law to tell white folks to get outta our hair? Don't tell me how to wear my hair. Don't wonder about it. Don't touch it. Just don't."

The whole rant was dripping with resentment toward white people, as if we're sitting around obsessing over black hairstyles, when in reality we couldn’t care less. But Obama frames it as some kind of oppressive burden that white America has inflicted on black women, which is both absurd and divisive.

And then, of course, there were her comments about the 2024 election.

“I gotta ask myself, why on earth is this race even close?” Michelle said in October 2024 at a rally in Michigan. “I lay awake at night wondering what in the world is going on. And it’s clear to me that the question isn’t whether Kamala is ready for this moment because by every measure, she has demonstrated that she’s ready. The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

America had already elected her husband twice. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. But according to Michelle, there was essentially no reason to oppose Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, except that she was a woman of color.

Michelle Obama repeatedly proves herself to be an insufferable racist, yet the legacy media never calls her out on it.

