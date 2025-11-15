Michelle Obama Is an Insufferable Racist

Would you believe that in the entirety of human history, no one has been oppressed as much as Michelle Obama? It’s true. Whenever she gets in front of a microphone, she can’t help but complain about how unfairly she’s been treated, how terrible white people are, or how racist our country is. She paints herself as chronically oppressed, endlessly scrutinized, and forever burdened by a country that never treated her fairly. I know it must not be easy having fame, fortune, a bunch of multimillion-dollar homes, and all that. It must be really, really brutal. The routine has become predictable, and her latest appearances only reinforce the sense that she carries a deep resentment toward white America, while insisting she’s the one who never got a fair shake.

Last month, in an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts to promote her new book, she literally had the gall to claim that people unfairly scrutinized her while she was in the White House. Roberts began by quoting Michelle’s own words.

“You said, ‘We were all too aware that as the first black couple, we couldn’t afford any missteps.’ And you also say that as a black woman, ‘I was under a particularly white hot glare.’ Did you feel that?”

“For sure,” Michelle replied. “You can’t afford to get anything wrong because you didn’t get the, and at least until the country got to know us, we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.”

Anyone who lived through the Obama years remembers the media environment. The media swooned over Barack’s speeches and treated Michelle like a cross between a fashion icon and a national therapist. Editors placed them on magazine covers every time they could justify it. Journalists fawned over Barack’s wardrobe, his aura, and even the crease in his pants, all while ignoring scandal after scandal after scandal. But, yeah, sure, let’s talk about how they were held to some fantasy standard that no first couple ever had to meet before or since.

Michelle Obama complains: “We didn't get the grace that I think some other (first) families have gotten." pic.twitter.com/wgLY3TZqFD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Michelle Obama doesn’t know what unfair scrutiny is. She wouldn’t be able to tolerate a fraction of the scrutiny that the Trump family had to endure daily. Reporters attacked Melania for everything from her shoes to her accent. They smeared Trump’s children for no reason beyond their last name. Even the Bush family took heat, including the teenage daughters who never sought public attention. Those families took incoming fire every hour of every day.

Yet Michelle keeps insisting she lived through hardship that no other first family could possibly understand. Cry me a river. That narrative has become her brand.

And if the ABC interview showed her clinging to it, her recent conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross revealed something worse. In a discussion on beauty and culture, Michelle launched into a lecture that truly demonstrated her racism and disdain for white people.

“Let me explain something to white people,” she began.

“Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern, so when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness. That’s why so many of us can’t swim… and we run away from the water. People won’t go to the gym… because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all.”

Oh, please. Literally nobody believes this victimhood fantasy. Who exactly is begging Michelle Obama — or anyone — for hair advice? Who are these mysterious white people supposedly obsessing over black hairstyles? Spoiler alert: They don’t exist. But sure, go ahead and stereotype an entire race while crying about being stereotyped.

“It is exhausting and it’s so expensive and it takes up so much time. Braids are for y’all, so we can work harder and focus on the work,” she claimed.

Wait, WHAT? Braids are… for white people? So Black women style their hair specifically to please… whom, exactly? This makes zero sense, but okay, Michelle, whatever helps you sleep at night in your multimillion-dollar mansion.

But buckle up, because here comes the pièce de résistance:

“So… why do we need an act, a-, g-, an active law to tell white folks to get outta our hair? Don’t— Don’t tell me how to wear my hair. Don’t wonder about it. Don’t touch it. Just don’t.”

Never have. Never will. Couldn’t care less.

🚨WATCH: Michelle Obama LASHES OUT at White people during first interview for new book tour



“Why do we need an act of law to tell White folks to get outta our hair?” pic.twitter.com/GkrzHsdZ7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2025

Here’s a reality check, Michelle: You’re not a victim. You never were. The left canonized you the second you hit the national stage, and you’ve spent every moment since trashing America and demonizing white people — enough with the performative oppression routine. You’ve built an obscenely lucrative post-White House empire selling a completely fabricated narrative of “constant struggle” while swimming in wealth, worshipful media coverage, and cultural influence that 99.9% of Americans will never experience. Your sycophantic media allies breathlessly amplify every manufactured grievance as gospel, but your own venomous words keep exposing what this really is: barely concealed contempt and racism wrapped in designer victimhood.

