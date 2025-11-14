Hey Democrats, Let’s Talk About Ashley Biden’s Diary for a Moment

Democrats have spent the past week flailing wildly, throwing accusations at President Donald Trump about Jeffrey Epstein without a shred of evidence to back them up. The desperation reeks.

House Oversight Committee Democrats rolled out their latest stunt this week, releasing three carefully cherry-picked emails designed to suggest Trump knew about Epstein's abuse of underage girls, which PJ Media debunked here.

Republicans on the committee immediately called them out for what they were, a manufactured hit job meant to generate headlines and nothing more, and promptly released the entire tranche of Epstein emails, more than 20,000 of them.

Yeah, Democrats weren’t happy about that.

The GOP accused Democrats of withholding documents that name Democrat officials while selectively leaking materials to friendly media outlets. Democrats redacted the name of Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein accuser who has repeatedly stated Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing and was nothing but friendly to her during their limited interactions.

So much for transparency.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas took the charade to absurd new heights Thursday on CNN's The Arena. She made wild, unsubstantiated claims about Trump obstructing subpoenas and blocking transparency, admitting she had no idea what the Department of Justice actually has or plans to do. She then speculated, without any evidence, that Trump might have personally ordered investigations into Epstein shut down. When host Kasie Hunt pressed her for proof, Crockett admitted she had none. But that did not stop her from doubling down, literally making a sick accusation against Trump.

And then she went for the most outlandish accusation of all: accusing Trump of being a pedophile.

“Listen, if people decide that they want to continue to support a person who may be a pedophile himself or a person who obviously is covering for pedophiles, that’s on them,” she said. “But they should know at least the devil that they have decided to pick.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) falsely says that President Trump “may be a ped*phile.”



She provides no evidence to support this.



Trump should sue her for defamation.



Using the word “may” doesn’t necessarily protect her in this case.



Dumb move by Crockett.pic.twitter.com/1gjeJYc59d — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

This is what Democrats have turned into. They make accusations without any evidence to support them because that’s what their radical base wants to see happen. Never mind the fact that the Biden administration had four years to release the Epstein files and did nothing, and Democrats had zero desire for transparency then.

Which brings us to the obvious question: why does Crockett stand behind Joe Biden despite the disturbing material in Ashley Biden’s diary? Biden defenders like to say that his name hasn’t appeared in any Epstein documents. Fine. Nothing damaging about Trump has shown up either, yet that hasn’t stopped Democrats from inventing conspiracies. Meanwhile, the diary contains something they can’t explain away.

The diary, which Ashley Biden confirmed as authentic, contains passages where she reflects on traumatic, hyper-sexualized experiences at a young age. She mentions showering with her father and describes it as "probably not appropriate.”She also suggested she might have been molested, though she cannot recall specifics. These are troubling revelations that should have sparked concern, especially given years of accusations about Joe Biden's inappropriate behavior around women and children.

And the left actually defends him.

Last year, left-wing journalist Ed Krassenstein jumped into action, defending Biden’s showering with his young daughter as normal, even making the bizarre claim that such acts are endorsed by pediatricians and child psychologists up to a certain age.

This is the Democratic Party we’re dealing with. It circles the wagons for any Democrat accused of vile behavior and launches baseless attacks at Trump, with nothing but blind hatred driving them. Over the past week, Democrats pushed egregiously false claims about the Epstein emails to smear Trump, even as the documented account of Joe Biden showering with and possibly molesting his own daughter never troubled them at all. This is who they are. Democrats hype imaginary smoking guns about Trump when the real smoking gun — Ashley Biden’s own words about her father’s predatory behavior — sat in plain sight, and they ignored it.

