I Can't Believe Michelle Obama Actually Said This

Michelle Obama has outdone herself. While Americans are caught in the middle of a government shutdown worrying whether their SNAP benefits will arrive and if they can put food on the table, the former First Lady took to a podcast with Jamie Kern Lima to promote her new book and complain about how hard her life was in the White House, with people waiting on her hand and foot. The book, called The Look, chronicles her fashion evolution from campaign suits to her post-White House wardrobe, celebrating what she calls confidence, identity, and authenticity. What it really celebrates is how disconnected she has become from the struggles of ordinary people.

During her conversation with Lima, Obama had the audacity to describe her “glam team” as not as a luxury, but as a necessity. Instead of acknowledging what an incredible privilege this was, she framed it as a burden, as if she was some kind of victim. She even complained that this assistance prevented her from presenting herself as off the rack, as though anyone expected her to shop at Target while living in the White House.

“I didn’t really have that choice as First Lady,” Michelle said. “Every day, every time I was up — as we called it — I was up for the public.” She described her daily schedule as long and exhausting, suggesting that relying on a team for her appearance was unavoidable.

“To save time,” she explained, “I know having a glam team — a trifecta — it feels like a luxury, but it was a necessity.”

She went on to say there was “absolutely no way” she could have done her own hair and makeup or kept up with outfits that fit properly, adding, “rare is the woman that can live off the rack.”

Yeah, that sounds tough, girl.

Michelle Obama complains about her life: "It is not a luxury to have hair & makeup team" pic.twitter.com/bzoWuyPhIQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2025

Her remarks were out of touch at any time, but they strike especially harsh now during the Schumer Shutdown, with thousands of federal workers furloughed and many Americans worried they won’t be able to afford food without SNAP. Meanwhile, people are facing soaring healthcare costs, thanks to her husband’s signature legislation — yet she’s flaunting extreme wealth and portraying her glam team as victimhood.

During her time in the White House, Michelle Obama relied on a ridiculously large entourage to dote on her at all times — the largest of any First Lady. Now she wants sympathy for maintaining that setup. This isn’t the first time she’s framed herself as a victim. She seems to have a talent for turning privilege into grievance repeatedly.

Expecting public sympathy because you “needed” a glam team and designer clothes while many Americans are facing financial struggles because the Democratic Party refuses to reopen the government is just beyond the pale. Does she really expect Americans to empathize with her? The disconnect is glaring and the tone-deafness complete. It seems as if every day, the Obamas give us new reasons why they are horrible people, and yet their fans on the left refuse to see it.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess.

