Hey, Guess Where Hamas Has Been Storing Its Weapons — but It Couldn't Happen Here, Right?

Imagine for a moment that you are a terrorist, and you had a large number of rockets, guns, rifles, ammo, explosive devices, and grenades on hand, and more coming in all the time. Where would you store it all? Hamas recently came up with an answer to this question that would confuse and distress its leftist American supporters who have swallowed all the nonsense the establishment media propaganda outlets have inundated us with over the last quarter-century, about how Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance, and Muslims only resort to violence when they’re fighting back against oppression.

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That’s right: the jihadis stored all their military hardware in a mosque.

This has happened many, many times before. The Greek paper Neos Kosmos reported in March 2017 that “police seized guns and ammunition from a mosque in Xanthi,” about an hour and a half from the Turkish border. And a report from Nigeria’s Premium Times in July 2014 states that soldiers “carried out an early morning raid at Aba Central Mosque and the residence of some Muslims in the town and arrested the Chief Imam of the mosque, Idris Bashir; his deputy, Mohammed Hassan; and eleven others over suspicion of stockpiling guns and planning to manufacture bombs.”

Yeah, I know: who among us doesn’t have a local parish priest or pastor who has been arrested for stockpiling weapons in the church basement? But wait, there’s more. In February 2014, according to Hiiraan Online, “Kenyan police have recovered a trove of documents and other evidence from Mombasa's Masjid Mussa,” that is, Moses Mosque. “Items recovered include an AK-47 rifle, machetes and other iron implements, jihadist flags, stun guns, hundreds of textbooks, maps, registers, pictures, information on alleged spies and ‘Muslim traitors,’ and terrorist training manuals.” Back in 2007, a Muslim cleric in Pakistan even boasted openly that his mosque was fully armed.

It’s still going on. On Tuesday, Israel National News reported that “the IDF and Shin Bet on Monday struck and destroyed five Hamas weapon storage facilities and a Hamas launch site in several strikes across the Gaza Strip.” Hamas used these facilities to store “rockets, weapons, explosive devices, grenades, ammunition, and additional military equipment to advance terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.” And to no one’s surprise except the legions of the terminally blinkered in the West, “these storage facilities were established inside mosques and alongside humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.”

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Hamas used mosques and humanitarian facilities to store its weaponry because it is determined to turn every defeat into a victory. If the IDF discovers and destroys the rockets and guns and bombs it has stored in a mosque, it can turn the setback around by pointing to the allegedly heartless IDF’s wanton destruction of a place of worship. The establishment media can be counted upon to act, as it always does, as Hamas’ propaganda arm, and not only do condemnations rain down upon the Israelis, but the EU and the UN rain down billions of dollars in “humanitarian aid” upon the Palestinians, enabling Hamas to more than make for the lost weaponry.

The IDF explained: “This is another example of Hamas’ systematic exploitation of the civilian population and infrastructure, including mosques and humanitarian infrastructure, in violation of international law.” Countering the media’s relentless demonization of Israel, it also pointed out that “before all the strikes, advance warnings were issued to the population in order to mitigate harm to civilians.”

Related: An Islamic Scholar Just Said That Muslims Shouldn’t Live in Non-Muslim Countries. Unless…

Could mosques ever be used to store weapons in the United States? Inconceivable, right? I mean, Islam may not be a religion of peace anywhere else, but it is a religion of peace here, isn’t it? Well, a captured internal document of the Muslim Brotherhood, setting out its strategy for the United States, says that “Islamic centers” are to serve not just as places for prayer, but places that “prepare us and supply our battalions.”

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Supply our battalions?

The implications of this are enormous, but risk being obscured under accusations of “Islamophobia.” Nevertheless, American authorities should pay careful attention to the IDF’s latest discovery. It is only reasonable to expect that at least some of the adherents of a religion that exhorts believers to “kill them wherever you find them” (Qur’an 2:191, 4:89, 4:91, cf. 9:5) will think that they should carry out that exhortation literally.

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