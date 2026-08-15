Hezbollah Put Civilians in Headquarters to Trap Israel Into Striking Them

Hezbollah terrorists orchestrated a drone strike on Israeli troops after moving many civilians into their headquarters, knowing that Israel would retaliate by striking the headquarters. It was a trap to lure Israelis into unwittingly killing civilians.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X Saturday, “This morning Hezbollah violated the ceasefire in Lebanon by attacking our soldiers in the security zone, which protects Israeli communities just across the border.” Since this not only threatened troops but also Israeli civilians, understandably, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded.

“The Hezbollah attack seriously injured three of our soldiers. The IDF responded by striking the Hezbollah terror headquarters which ordered the attack. Only later did the IDF learn that Hezbollah deliberately put civilians in that military compound,” Netanyahu explained. “Hezbollah is willing to do anything, including using its own civilians as human shields, to falsely accuse Israel of deliberately targeting civilians, which the IDF clearly did not.”

Now, I have to say as a personal note I somewhat question the definition of “civilians” who are willing to live in Hezbollah headquarters, unless they really were genuinely kidnapped and forced to live there completely against their will. It often happens in Lebanon and Gaza that people whom Westerners call civilians are very much in sympathy with and in support of jihad. A majority of Palestinians support jihad, and there are numerous villages in Lebanon that are entirely Hezbollah.

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But the phenomenon of Islamic terrorists in that area of the world using human shields is completely ubiquitous. Jihadis always hide behind civilian infrastructure if they can, but Hamas and Hezbollah particularly like to use human shields, because they know how easy it is to fool gullible Westerners into complaining about Israel. That’s also why Hezbollah will turn churches and historic monuments into weapons stashes and terror bases. Here’s one example:

Allegations today at UNESCO that the Beaufort site is endangered because it is “presently under direct Israeli military occupation” are outrageous.



It is the terrorist organization Hezbollah who is endangering Lebanon's historical sites, including the Beaufort. During more than… pic.twitter.com/HpHzK0WkL3 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 24, 2026

And as tragic as the death of civilians in Lebanon is, no one ever seems to talk about the tragedy of regular Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist strikes on Israeli civilians. Where is the empathy for Israeli children and mothers and elderly? Where is the sympathy for the Israeli families still losing loved ones to combat with terrorists?

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We mourn the loss of two IDF soldiers from the 2855th Battalion, 55th Brigade, who fell in combat in southern Lebanon:



🕯️ Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, a company commander.

🕯️ Sergeant Major (Res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat, a combat soldier.



Our hearts are… pic.twitter.com/otQGTKTCgN — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 6, 2026

That’s the news you won’t see from the antisemites who screech about every strike in Lebanon and Gaza.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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