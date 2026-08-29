Ceuta: Crime Up 1000% After Muslim Migrant Invasion

Catherine Salgado | 2:14 PM on August 29, 2026
AP Photo/Antonio Sempere

A police union spokesman in Ceuta, the Spanish territory in North Africa that Moroccan and other Muslim men have completely overrun, says that reported crimes have spiked by a mind-blowingly high number since the invasion began.

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There are countless reports of rape, property damage, and assault out of Ceuta. Moroccan authorities not only sent intelligence plants into Ceuta; the indication is that they deliberately sent numerous criminals, including literal murderers and convicted terrorists.

Daniel Greenfield at Jihad Watch shared the news about the 1,000% increase in reported crimes in Ceuta. The police union spokesman said, “Normally, we get 20 or 30 calls a day to report crimes, and that number increases on weekends. But we’re registering more than 200 calls every day. What we’re experiencing is overwhelming.” 

Greenfield went on:

Women and girls in particular have become targets, but even law enforcement isn’t safe with an off-duty Civil Guard officer beaten and robbed by 5 Moroccans at a gas station. Officers are working 16-hour shifts, sleeping on base, and then going back to work, and it still isn’t enough… 

Prime Minister Sánchez, who famously wrote a New York Times op-ed titled, “I’m the Prime Minister of Spain. This Is Why the West Needs Migrants” to promote his policy of legalizing 500,000 illegal migrants, helping spur the invasion, has been running out the clock by offering meaningless reassurances and delaying any emergency intervention until now…in around a week, thousands of invading Ceuta migrants will enter Spain proper and then all of Europe will lie open before them… ‘they’ll be granted residency and a work permit. And they can apply for family reunification: five people on average… from one minor, you can legalize 25 or 30 people in four or five years’.

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Pedro Sánchez’s party received only about 30% of the vote in the 2023 election, but in a parliamentary system, that unfortunately doesn’t necessarily boot them out of power.

I wrote earlier this week about Ceuta locals who are forming their own neighborhood patrols, trying to drive migrants off the beach, destroying random encampments, and blocking the Red Cross (which was giving the invaders pepper spray) from reaching the encampments. “Ceuta doesn’t surrender,” exclaimed one man. Certainly Spanish authorities are not interested in addressing the threat; there will be no military response to what was quite obviously a literal invasion and claiming of Spanish territory for Muslims. 

Related: ‘Ceuta Doesn't Surrender’: Locals Rise Up, Fight State-Sanctioned Muslim Invasion

Last time Muslims invaded Spanish territory, it took about 800 years of Reconquista to kick them out. But at least from the beginning of the Reconquista, the Spanish leaders’ goal was clear. This time, although the people want decisive action, the leadership is delighted to welcome the invaders in, not realizing they, too, will die if Spain becomes Muslim once more.

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Besides crime, there is also a massive outbreak of diseases in Ceuta, because, of course, the “migrant” men have very little hygiene, they come from a country with inferior healthcare, and many of them are the lowest sort of criminals. The Spanish Ministry of Health is sending 45,000 vaccines down to deal with the polio, measles, diphtheria, and chickenpox issues, per Greenfield, but as we remember from COVID-19, vaccinating into a pandemic doesn’t solve any problems. And of course, the primary problem is that the Muslim hordes are apparently there to stay.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM SPAIN

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