Is Laura Loomer the Hero the MAGA Movement Deserves?

"Men can be highly civilized only while other men, inevitably less civilized, are there to guard and feed them." —George Orwell

At one extreme are the moral absolutists. In their minds, when it comes to politics, nothing is more important than morality, values, godly faith, and impeccable personal character. They expect candidates — and their acolytes — to represent the best of us.

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Dirtbags aren’t admitted.

It’s a straightforward political philosophy: moral men doing moral things for moral reasons is how America gets moral results.

When it works, it works great. (Trouble is, our “vetting process” for moral candidates is, ahem, a wee bit less than perfect.)

Moral restraints do not bind the other extreme. Theirs is purely an outcome-based approach — so if an eye-poke here or a low blow there is our safest, most efficient path from Point A to Point B, then that’s what we’re gonna do.

‘Cause this is the real world. Wake up, buttercup: There are necessary evils and utilitarian trade-offs.

And besides, sometimes you’ve gotta man up and fight fire with fire.

Which is another straightforward philosophy: outcomes justify tactics, especially in life-and-death situations.

So do whatever you’ve got to do — and don’t look back.

Somewhere in the middle is a merging of these two extremes. It views the political process not as a monolith, but as a sprawling army with thousands of jobs and thousands of responsibilities.

Furthermore, every job is essential.

There’s a role for generals and a role for privates. There’s a role for killers and a role for healers. There’s a role for saints and a role for sinners. A national movement needs all of ‘em.

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Along with, perhaps, a resident troll.

This brings us to Laura Loomer, who’s carved an unusual niche for herself in the MAGA movement. More than anyone else in the digital space, she’s waging war on a who’s who of the woke right — including Candace Owens, Milo Yiannopoulos, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Kent, and many, many, many, many, many, MANY more.

Yesterday, she claimed one of her biggest scalps: ICE deported Milo.

BREAKING:



Illegal alien Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE.



I was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the US illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene.



Recently, Candace Owens invited this… https://t.co/zaQdlPy0MV pic.twitter.com/IF9Mlk4MNb — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 28, 2026

Is there ample evidence that Milo is a dirtbag? You betcha. From his pro-pedophilia beliefs to mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei to his repulsive comments after Charlie Kirk’s death to celebrating Dennis Prager’s injuries, our cup of dirt runneth over.

At times, Milo was genuinely funny. And charming. On occasion, even insightful.

Yet he was always a loathsome, repulsive troll.

Shortly after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Milo Yiannopoulos took to X to say Charlie was gay and attack his appearance. In the coming months, he joined his friend Candace in berating and harassing @MrsErikaKirk, all while living in our country as an illegal alien.



We have… pic.twitter.com/mZe2nKE27B — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 29, 2026

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But couldn’t the same be said about Laura Loomer?

She’s certainly an imperfect vessel. (As am I, you, and everyone else.) She’s associated herself with 9/11 conspiracies and accused Casey DeSantis of “exaggerating” her breast cancer. Loomer’s mental health struggles have been widely reported. Like many keyboard warriors, she types with poison-tipped fingers, unleashing rhetorical flourishes that are vulgar, deeply personal, and jaw-droppingly cruel.

Which is kinda-sorta the point: This is how political trolling is supposed to work!

In spite of her imperfections — or, perhaps, because of them — she dances where others fear to tread. (Including atop the skulls of her enemies.) She’ll gouge eyes, shatter jaws, nuke relationships, and go scorched earth to protect her hero, President Donald Trump.

And in turn, he lends Loomer his ear. Like it or not, she is Trump’s enforcer.

Hasan Piker. Candace Owens. Nick Fuentes. Tucker Carlson.

There’s a new class of political influencers whose platforms reach millions — yet the “rules of engagement” aren’t clearly defined.

It’s the wild west out there.

Even in the zaniest days of radio shock jocks, there were still mitigating influences: station managers, corporate ownership, advertisers, FCC regulations, public pressure. Don Imus, Howard Stern, Mancow, and their ilk said and did outrageous things, but there was always a limit.

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Today? Anything goes.

That’s perfect for Laura Loomer.

The DSA has Hasan Piker. The Groypers have Nick Fuentes. The Woke Right has… well, let’s be honest — they have an embarrassment of riches (such as they are).

The MAGA movement has lots of bright, capable, tech-savvy personalities. But most of ‘em are like Ben Shapiro, Erika Kirk, Michael Knowles, and Dennis Prager: They’re passionate about conservatism, not trolling. Trading insults with the digital mob is NOT why they got into politics!

At best, it’s a necessary evil.

And so is Laura Loomer: She’s fighting the wars that need to be fought.

Sadly, it’s a relationship destined for tragedy. Before it’s all over, Loomer could well be broken, destroyed, and betrayed.

Because that’s the curse of outcome-based advocacy: Loomer can’t fight these wars without getting filthy dirty herself.

Eventually, the time will come when she could be simply too dirty to continue — when her utility has expired — and she could be cast aside, forgotten and forlorn, with the movement she gave everything to having abandoned her.

And those she serves will hunt her down.

It’s the law of Batman:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Lt. James Gordon: Because he’s the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we’ll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he’s not our hero. He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.

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Batman, of course, is a fictional character.

Laura Loomer is a flesh-and-blood woman with serious mental health struggles. Yes, she might be what we need today.

But that doesn’t mean she might not pay a helluva price tomorrow.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, one way or another the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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