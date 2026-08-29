Take a Breath and Grow a Sense of Humor

In the past week, Canada left trade negotiations with the U.S., Dolly Parton died, and President Donald Trump renamed Lake Ontario Lake America. Of the three, which one caused the press to throw a fit, along with some people on social media who like to call themselves “conservatives.” Think hard. That’s right! The third one. With President Trump signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario Lake America, you would have thought the world had stopped turning with the fuss being made over it.

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Almost every politician, especially those from New York State, rushed to the nearest microphone to denounce the president, to say how terrible he is, and that he’s still not done the things he promised he would do. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) went so far as to say that the executive order was “Sad and pathetic.” Who would know better about sad and pathetic than you, Senator Schumer? A person I follow on X, and who follows me, grumbled mightily about the order, saying he or she would be happy when Trump was out of office because it was ridiculous to be doing something so stupid. When asked if this person would be voting Democrat in the next presidential election, he or she was quite offended that such a thing should even be suggested. Well, you just said you’d be happy when the duly elected Republican is out of office, what should be taken from that? A couple of this person's followers then cussed me out.

“Are you okay with this crap?” they demanded. Yes, I am, but then I’m a mature adult with a sense of humor. More people on X should try developing one. Their lives would be much more enjoyable. Watching the media hop up and down over whatever Trump says is entertaining, and watching heads of state hop up and down because of whatever Trump says or does is endlessly entertaining. Watching totally ordinary people twist themselves into knots over something Trump does is a bit pointless, especially with people who claim to be conservative. Does any of what I just said mean that I agree with Trump renaming Lake Ontario? No, I think it’s silly, but I also think it’s funny. Having parents who worked in the federal government before you could make money doing so has left me with a twisted sense of humor. Reading Bloom County at the age of 12 was educational, to say the least, but definitely didn’t help.

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Some of you reading this are thinking “Why aren’t you annoyed at the president being so silly?” First, I don’t think he’s being silly. I think he’s tweaking the nose of the prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney. The Canadian government apparently likes to think it’s far more important than it is. Canada has chosen not to explain the exact reasons why the trade talks have broken down. Nothing but vague statements and “Orange Man Bad!” Do you think for a moment that if Canada really had something on President Trump ruining the trade talks that they wouldn’t trumpet that to the world? Of course they would, but nothing like that has come out. Honestly, the breakdown is probably because Canada doesn’t like having to deal with a country that pushes back. Canada needs the U.S. far more than the U.S. needs it, and the Canadian government knows it. The U.S. does, too.

Second, Trump loves to tweak the media. It’s his hobby. All he has to do is say or do something the legacy media deems “unpresidential” and they’re off, howling and carrying on as if it’s Watergate all over again. Instead of Pavlov’s dog, think of Trump’s media. Just the mention of his name and the media flips out. The president pokes the press all the time. One of these days, some of the media might stop responding to him, but I doubt it.

Third, like many other people, I need a good laugh. Financially speaking, my life is a train wreck. Getting by with one part-time teaching job and writing for PJ Media is not a good time. Unfortunately, liberals who are unwilling to spend money on teachers and/or professors have taken over the area I am best in, education/teaching. Teacher shortage? Couldn’t prove it by me. I couldn’t get the time of day from any school district the last time I applied to teach. I'm too expensive.

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Community colleges, colleges and universities are cheap. They would rather have lots of poorly paid, part-time professors. Administrators would rather spend the money on themselves. The one place I taught for over a decade has now decided that there are no more courses for me, and shut me out almost completely. Applying for a transfer to another part of the system has been met with total silence. Exactly how my bills, including rent, are to be paid is a monthly concern. My car is 18 years old, and the air conditioner may be about to quit, which would not be a good thing, but we are close to the end of the summer and gas is $3.29, which is a blessing considering the price of gas in other parts of the country. If anyone needs a laugh on a regular basis, that would be me.

Last, if the biggest worry in your life is President Trump doing something silly, then you are well and truly blessed. I wish my life were as carefree as the lives of those twisting themselves in knots over the president’s latest “foolishness.” I have noticed that more than a few people like to call themselves “conservative” for the sole purpose of using that badge to criticize the president. They’re happy to take the wins he gets, such as a secure border, but the moment he does something silly, such as renaming one of the Great Lakes, then they’re ready to carry on with the Democrats and the media. When asked why they’re so unhappy, they respond with wounded dignity, saying something like “I’m a conservative and this is unpresidential.” If something like the renaming of one of the Great Lakes gets you that unhappy, you’re not a conservative; you just like to make that claim.

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Rush Limbaugh used to say “Trump’s supporters take him seriously, but not literally. The press takes him literally but not seriously.” This furor over Lake Ontario/America is one of the best examples of that statement. Buckle up, folks, you’ve got another two years of him. Enjoy! I certainly will.

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