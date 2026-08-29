Greg Gutfeld Humiliates Jessica Tarlov AGAIN for Spreading Anti-Law Enforcement Lies

This is why I’m okay with Jessica Tarlov being on The Five. Sure, she’s not the brightest bulb, but it’s great watching her get schooled. And sure enough, loaded with her anti-ICE and anti-law enforcement talking points from the DNC, she got a major lesson this week, courtesy of Greg Gutfeld, who dismantled Tarlov's claims about two of the left's favorite martyrs with nothing more exotic than actual video footage and actual medical records.

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First, she mentioned Alex Pretti, killed during a confrontation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and George Floyd, the case the entire summer of 2020 was built around. Tarlov claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary, that law enforcement murdered both men. That claim is not true, and Gutfeld was not about to let it stand unchallenged on live television.

Tarlov opened with Pretti's grieving family, who had just sat down with George Stephanopoulos to talk about their loss. "They're talking about their son, their sibling being murdered by ICE," Tarlov said. "There has been no accountability for that. And that is a tragedy." She argued that the case was so damning, it single-handedly forced ICE to change how it operates in the field.

Gutfeld did not let her get away with her lies.

“Til we saw the tape, and then we realized that he was agitating," he said. He reminded Tarlov that Pretti had kicked a car and broken a window before agents ever moved in, and that he was holding a gun when they did. "What is a cop supposed to do?" Gutfeld asked. "You brought it up. I'm just giving you the facts. You did not mention the facts of the story. I had to put it in there. I am your AI."

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Rather than concede the point, Tarlov pivoted straight to George Floyd, apparently betting that a second bad argument would make the first one look better. She brought up a comment Gutfeld had made about Floyd "bopping around" and that he had actually overdosed — an explanation that Tarlov and others on the left like to pretend didn’t happen. Gutfeld was ready for that one, too, noting that Floyd had overdosed weeks earlier and had landed in intensive care as a result, a detail that never makes it into Tarlov's version of the story. "Yeah, didn't know that either," he said. "Call me Grok 2.2."

Fellow co-host Kennedy could not resist twisting the knife further, deadpanning that Floyd "was a saint." Tarlov, meanwhile, looked as if she wished the segment had ended several minutes earlier.

Greg Gutfeld shut down Jessica Tarlov after she claimed Alex Pretti and George Floyd were murdered by Law Enforcement:



"You did not mention the facts of the story. I had to put them in there."



Tarlov cited an interview with Pretti's family and claimed there had been no… pic.twitter.com/aofuGGfUrt — Overton (@overton_news) August 26, 2026

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Make no mistake about it, this is what makes The Five so amusing to watch. Tarlov shows up with a narrative she picked up from the DNC, and Gutfeld shows up with the facts she couldn’t be bothered to check first. Watching her get boxed in by her own talking points is always fun for me. She had the talking points, Gutfeld had the facts, and Tarlov wound up with egg on her face.

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