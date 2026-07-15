Mamdani Is Enraged Over Shocking ICE Murder, but of Course He’s Lying Again

On Monday evening, New York City’s Marxist Twelver Shi’ite Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a shocking message on X: “This morning in Biddeford, Maine, a 26-year-old man said goodbye to his wife and daughter and left for work. Moments later he was dead, shot in the head by ICE agents, the second man ICE has killed in six days. ICE is killing our neighbors. ICE cannot be reformed. Abolish ICE.”

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This is yet another in the left’s long series of attempts to portray ICE as a rogue, out-of-control agency that is wantonly murdering innocent people whose only crime was to have tried to take full advantage of the land of opportunity. This is, of course, not only total fiction, but highly damaging propaganda. If it succeeds, and ICE is severely restricted or abolished altogether, as Mamdani demands, innumerable criminals and terrorists will stream into the country, and ultimately, without secure borders, the United States will disappear entirely.

And here we have the mayor of the largest city in the country advocating for the abolition of ICE, demonstrating once again the malevolent anti-Americanism he has displayed since the beginning of his brief and meteoric political career. During his campaign, Mamdani promised that as mayor, he would “stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors,” and that he would "refuse to let ICE terrorize our city.”

Apparently he has determined to do that by lying about ICE’s supposed atrocities. Mamdani didn’t mention the fact that, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the person who was shot in Biddeford, Maine had “weaponized his vehicle toward law enforcement.” That is, he tried to run over ICE agents, and they shot him in self-defense.

Mamdani may have read that DHS statement in Monday’s New York Times, but in the same report, the Times, which is still one of the left’s foremost propaganda organs, hastened to shore up the left’s anti-ICE talking points: “As of Monday evening, no video evidence confirming the government’s version of events had emerged. Since last year, federal agents have fired on more than 20 people, many of whom were shot in their vehicles. In some cases, video evidence has undermined the accounts initially provided by federal officials.”

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The Times, however, did have the residual decency to note that according to one witness, right after the incident, “one of the agents was holding onto one of the car’s door handles, ‘yelling, “He tried to run me over,”’ Ms. Covino said. The other agent was telling his colleague ‘to stop, to relax, to calm down,’ she added.” Another witness “said he yelled at the ICE agents after the shooting. ‘What a disgusting thing to do,’ he recalled saying. An agent responded, Mr. Boucher said, by saying that the driver had tried to hit him with his car.”

The Times also noted that “law enforcement officers are allowed to use deadly force if they reasonably perceive an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm to themselves or someone else.”

Related: Mamdani's 'Aunt,' a BB Pistol, and the Sagging 'Islamophobia' Narrative

Another eyewitness is on video stating:

I would say 7:15, I was driving through the intersection at Hill Street and Poole, Poole Street, and as I was approaching, you could see flashing blue lights, and then as I got closer, they were unmarked, so I assumed they were ICE, and then you could see them with their green vests and stuff, and it said POLICE, ICE, and so as I actually was going through the intersection, I heard yelling. So I know I'm supposed to be paying attention, but I heard yelling off to my, so I looked, and I was watching, and the ICE agent was yelling and drew his weapon, and he kept yelling and yelling and warning the person driving, which is when the car was put into drive and was trying to hit the ICE officer, and he fired, I would say, probably four shots at him, and then by that time, I was also through, you know, the intersection, so I just heard the popping, but I did see him draw his gun at the windshield, and then they, so then the car, you could see the car in the back, like rolling down the street afterwards.

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There it is: the driver was “trying to hit the ICE officer.” Why didn’t Mamdani mention that? Because he is the adherent of not just one, but two radical anti-American ideologies. Marxists want to create an international socialist state, and the Twelve Shi’ite regime in Tehran regularly screams “Death to America.” The enemy indeed is no longer at our gates, or just within the gates. The enemy is controlling the gates.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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