Trump Nukes NBC's Kristen Welker Again

President Donald Trump has a history with NBC Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, and it isn't a friendly one. Back in June, he sat down with her for an interview that fell apart before it even ended, with the president walking out mid-conversation. On Sunday morning, he went after her again, this time on Truth Social, and this time he wants the Federal Communications Commission involved.

Advertisement

The trigger was a simple line from Welker describing Trump's 2026 midterm endorsement record as producing "mixed results."

He opened by mocking her outright, branding Welker the "Unpopular 'Hostess'" of Meet the Fake Press.

From there, Trump laid out his case.

He pointed to two recent Republican wins as proof that his endorsement carries weight: Darline Graham winning the South Carolina Senate primary, and Mike Mazzei winning the Oklahoma governor's race, both after Trump backed them. He pointed out that his overall endorsement success rate is roughly 99%, including 100% in Senate races and about 98% in House races. Those are not the numbers of a politician with "mixed results," and Trump made sure everyone knew it.

"How can anyone be allowed to say this, working for freely given Public Airwaves?" Trump asked, before announcing his next move. "Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment."

He wasn't finished with the media at large, either. "Unfortunately, she is not the only one. The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything 'TRUMP,'" Trump wrote, framing Welker's comment as part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated slight.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Michelle Obama Proves Again She's a Horrible Person

Trump went on to argue that his critics have settled on a new line of attack: recasting a historic winning streak as unremarkable. "Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements (Many of whom were not even given a shot of winning until I Endorsed!), is either a mixed result, or not very good," he wrote. He wasn't buying it. "In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics," he continued. "If it were not, I would be the first to admit it."

He then made his case with specifics. Graham's Senate run, Trump wrote, "was the biggest story in all of Politics" because she wasn't expected to win, but once he endorsed her and she cruised to victory, "the story of her Victory was hardly covered by anybody." He said much the same thing happened in Oklahoma, where Mazzei "was behind in every Poll" before Trump's endorsement, and after Mazzei won, "the story was barely covered."

Kristen Welker, the Unpopular “Hostess” of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has “mixed results” on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/0Xwt7Wiinv — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 30, 2026

Advertisement

Trump closed by referring the matter directly to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, writing that he hoped Carr "and the fine people of his Commission" would "take this Threat to our Country very seriously." He signed off by calling the press "a Disgrace to our Nation" and thanking his followers for their "attention to this very important matter of Fake Polls and Commentary."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.