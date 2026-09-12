Plotter of Hamas Jihad Massacres in Germany and Austria Had an Unusual Day Job

Prosecutors in Germany have just revealed that on Oct. 7, 2025, the second anniversary of its murder of 1,200 people in a series of jihad attacks in Israel, the jihad terror group Hamas planned a new round of jihad attacks against Jewish targets in Berlin and Vienna. If these plots had come to fruition, this would have been one of the few times that Palestinian jihadis struck in Europe since the 1972 jihad massacre at the Munich Olympic Games. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the foiled European plots, however, was that one of the jihadis turned out to be a confidential informant for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

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Could it be that not all of the “moderate” Muslims in which so many non-Muslim Westerners place so much hope and trust are not actually as “moderate” as they appear? Why, yes, of course it could.

Politico reported on September 11 that “the attacks were to take place simultaneously or in close succession around Oct. 7, 2025, targeting Israeli and Jewish interests in the two European capitals.” This was a sophisticated and elaborate plot that was clearly the product of careful planning: “The plot was supported by an international weapons-procurement network that moved pistols, an automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition through Denmark, Germany and Austria.”

The attacks in Berlin and Vienna “were to be coordinated,” and “the principal targets included Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers and pro-Israel demonstrations.” There were seven men involved in this plot, and the most interesting fact of all is that “one of the accused was working as a confidential informant for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. The files show that the informant continued reporting to his intelligence handler while allegedly failing to disclose the full extent of his own involvement in obtaining ammunition for the group.”

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His colleagues at the domestic intelligence agency likely assumed that he was “moderate.” Nobody would have dared to question him too closely, however. That would have been “Islamophobic.” And they all probably hated Israel also, as good leftists, and so he fit right in. Nevertheless, the fact that one of these jihad plotters was a man whom German intelligence agents evidently trusted demonstrates anew the hazards of assuming that all Muslims are “moderate” until they strap on a bomb and scream “Allahu akbar.”

The whole idea of “moderate Muslims” is based on an interlocking series of false assumptions. Non-Muslims see some Muslims committing jihad terror attacks, while other Muslims in the West hold down jobs and are respected members of the community. They assume from those experiences that those peaceful Muslims reject and abhor jihad violence, and find jihad terror attacks as horrifying as non-Muslims do.

And no doubt some Muslims do. But others may not be blowing things up at the moment because they don’t have the nerve, or consider it not to be the opportune time for such attacks, or because they think that subversion and infiltration are more effective means of gaining political power in the West than bloody terror attacks. The absence of terror activity does not always equate to a rejection of terror activity, or of Islamic supremacism.

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Related: Hey, Guess Where Hamas Has Been Storing Its Weapons — but It Couldn't Happen Here, Right?

Intelligence “experts” have when two jihad terrorists from Pheonix, Ibrahim Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, opened fire at the free speech event Pamela Geller and I organized in Garland, Tex. on May 3, 2015, an undercover FBI agent had egged them on to attack the event, entering the parking lot of the event right behind the jihadis, and telling them to “tear up Texas.”

The FBI stonewalled all our efforts to discover what exactly he was trying to accomplish. At a related trial, the informant claimed implausibly that “he said he didn’t know Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi also were in Garland. He said he had no advance knowledge of the pair’s plans and was as surprised as anyone when he saw gunfire being exchanged.” Yeah, sure. He was telling them to “tear up Texas,” and informed another jihadi about security arrangements at our event, but he had no idea what was going to happen.

The feds can stonewall about that incident until doomsday, but that won’t dispel the lingering suspicion that at Garland, as in the new Hamas plot in Germany and Austria, intelligence agencies relied on confidential informants who were actually on the other side. The agencies’ willfully ignorance regarding Islam and the nature of the jihad threat led them to be trusting and credulous toward people they should have vetted with extreme caution. And this informant/jihadi in Germany is unlikely to be the last such person, either.

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