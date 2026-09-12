Ex-Muslim Warns Islam’s Threat Is Much More Than Terrorism

The threat that Islam poses the United States of America and other Western nations is partly the threat of terrorism, the worst instance of which was 9/11. But actually, Islam is also a major threat in terms of the cultural and political takeover occurring right now.

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Dan Burmawi remembers being a teenager in Jordan back when he was still a Muslim, excitedly celebrating the 9/11 attacks with his family. Muslims around the world did the same. After all, Islam is not just a religion; it is essentially a political state with ever-shifting borders, and while the different nations and factions of Islam will fight with each other, they still perceive any successful Muslim attack on Western civilization as a victory for all of them. Now Burmawi is Christian, but he is watching the same ideology from which he broke free take over Western nations.

#ICYMI: Illinois Islamic Scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha: We Want Muslims in the Police, the Pentagon, the White House, the Senate – In Leadership Positions, So We Can Change the World https://t.co/hFMVnhl0pF — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 21, 2026

Warning against the “fatal mistake” of discussing the inherent evils of Islam only when there is a major terrorist attack, Burmawi explained, “First, Islamic terrorism has been rebranded in America to the point that it is no longer even recognized as Islamic. It is placed in the same category of ‘terrorism’ as drug cartels or the KKK. Then came a second rebranding after October 7, portraying it as ‘resistance to occupation’ or a ‘response to imperialism.’”

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Just a reminder… Palestinians celebrating the news of the 9/11 attacks back in 2001 https://t.co/XlPuxjvFn5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 11, 2026

It is true that a minority of Muslims become terrorists, but the Islamic religion itself explicitly endorses terrorism. Therefore, America and other countries should’ve been much more cautious about allowing in mass Muslim migration. “The Islamic threat is not primarily about violence. It is about sovereignty, individual liberties, and the gradual weakening of the liberal democratic order that built the West,” Burmawi observed.

"The interests of Ilhan...are not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of Americans. The interests of Ilhan are that of the Somali people and Somalia!" In June 2024, a former prime minister of Somalia campaigned with Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis.https://t.co/qNWySZLoCk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2025

He continued, “Wherever Islamic movements gain influence, they seek to impose blasphemy norms under different banners, such as ‘fighting hate speech,’ ‘combating incitement to violence,’ or ‘fighting racism.’” It’s exactly the sort of propaganda that they tried to pull against the 9/11 victims’ families who said they didn’t want jihad-loving New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the memorial.

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Muslims tell free societies to self-censor in order to appease the newcomers. “These restrictions, along with the accommodations they demand from the host society, gradually become the norm, while equal application of the law becomes the exception. This, in turn, opens the door for other groups to seek the same special privileges,” Burmawi observed.

Soon, he argued, “this culture of self-censorship spreads beyond Islam. Like a contagious disease, it expands into other areas of public life.” And that’s not all. “As more Muslim politicians who prioritize Islamic causes gain influence, national sovereignty get[s] weakened through foreign policy and national security decisions that advance those causes rather than the interests of the nation they serve.” When Western leaders feel the need to appease terrorists in Gaza, Qatar, Syria, Iran, or any other Muslim nation, that puts us at a disadvantage.

#ICYMI: CAIR Official Ayman Aishat at Virginia Mosque Sermon: Israel Lobby Gives “Dark Money” to Corrupt Politicians to Extinguish the Light of Allah – They Are Losing Their Power Grip in America; Dearborn Is Now One of the Most Influential Places in America https://t.co/sEcffosL0h — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 30, 2026

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There is also the fact that Islam is not a religion that prioritizes originality and prosperity. It cannot build up, it can only steal or tear down. “Excellence also suffers. Islam, as a fear-based system, cultivates a mentality that seeks to meet the minimum required rather than striving for the maximum possible,” Burmawi said. “That mindset ultimately weakens innovation, ambition, and excellence within society.”

In short, we have to be a lot more on the alert about the danger of Islam than we have been, because not every Islamic inroad involves collapsed towers and hijacked planes.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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