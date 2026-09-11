25 Years After 9/11, Hung Cao and Bibi Netanyahu Promise United Anti-Terror Front

A quarter of a century after the 9/11 attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans and changed American history forever, both Israeli and American officials are promising to fight Islamic terrorism and prevent any such tragedy from happening again.

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Acting Secretary of the U.S. Navy Hung Cao and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both transformed this heartbreaking anniversary into a trumpet call to action.

Never Forget. https://t.co/JnEDKavMk8 — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) September 11, 2026

Cao’s video began with clips from calls that people in the hijacked planes and the World Trade Center made to families and first responders. The Navy secretary soberly commented, “25 years ago, on September 11, 2001, our nation changed forever on that fateful Tuesday morning, when terrorists attacked our nation with one goal in mind: to break our spirit. And they failed.”

He declared emphatically, “Out of darkness rose an unbreakable American spirit. An entire generation rose up to answer the call, to defend this Republic. I was there with our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, as we fought to defend this country against terrorists for the next 20 years. On this 25th anniversary of Patriot’s Day, we remember the brave first responders that charged into the buildings to save lives. And we remember the families and loved ones that are left behind. Our sailors and Marines are standing watch right now at the doorway of liberty to ensure this never happens again in our country. God bless you all. God bless the United States of America.”

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On the other side of the world, America’s best ally has to fight terrorists every day, and Netanyahu also lost his own brother to terrorism. He observed gravely, “25 years ago, thousands of innocent people went to work in the World Trade Center in New York. They never came home. For those who know such loss, it never leaves you. America remembers them, Israel remembers them.”

He continued, “We remember the firefighter who ran up the stairs while everyone else was running down, remember the police officers, the first responders, the passengers who bravely fought back on the hijacked planes. And we remember the evil that murdered them.”

25 years after 9/11: We remember. We stand together. We will defeat terror. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/L2us1AgkiP — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 11, 2026

Related: RFK Tells the Brutal Truth About Islam on Eve of 9/11 Anniversary

Israelis had their own shattering and defining terrorist attack, so they understand the pain. “On September 11, America was hit by pure evil. On October 7, Israel was hit by it again,” Netanyahu stated. “And yet today, some tell us to understand the terrorists, to understand their grievances, to understand their context. No. There is no context for burning families alive. There is no grievance that justifies murdering innocents deliberately. There is no ‘yes, but’ when it comes to terrorism.” Amen to that.

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Netanyahu pointed out, “Listen to what the terrorists themselves chant, ‘Death to America, death to Israel.’ And that's no coincidence. They hate both of us for the same reason, because America and Israel stand for freedom, for democracy, for civilization, for life. Under President Trump's leadership, America has shown once again that it stands up to terror.” And it would be wonderful if Trump would mark this anniversary by sanctioning the Syrian, Gazan, and Qatari jihadis.

Netanyahu concluded, “So today, we remember. We remember those who were taken. We honor those who ran towards the flames. And America and Israel say together, ‘We will never bow to Tehran. We will never surrender to evil. And together, we will defeat it.’” Never forget, never surrender.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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