The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is planning to require states do random audits of paper ballots in order to counteract the danger from potential Chinese access to voting machines this November.

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The statement that China interferes in our elections is not supposition. It is fact, and the only question is to what extent. As part of his July reveal of classified document caches exposing a vast domestic and international election fraud network, President Donald Trump noted that not only did the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) steal 200 million voters’ data and manufacture fake ballots to help Joe Biden, it also has potential access to vote tabulation machines. Indeed, the CCP mounted a pressure campaign to influence American officials ahead of the 2020 election. It subsequently transpired that a Chinese company had bought the vendor involved in the New Jersey noncitizen registered voters scandal.

All of which is to say that it is perfectly understandable that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin is concerned about the CCP's and related entities’ possible ability to influence the midterm election, especially since he almost certainly has even more evidence than we, the public, do about Chinese meddling.

Mullin sent a letter to the White House Transparency Task Force on Aug. 24 that Just the News obtained. “Voting machines with components manufactured by foreign adversaries introduce significant security risks,” Mullin explained to the task force. “These vulnerabilities mean that malicious actors could potentially compromise election infrastructure at any stage of the supply chain, even before the machines are assembled or deployed.”

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He continued, “If a component is tampered with during manufacturing, it could serve as a point-of-entry for hackers, allowing for the possibility of synchronized attacks across multiple machines and jurisdictions.”

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Ironically, even the Biden administration, on whose behalf Chinese Commies were meddling in the 2020 election, assessed in 2024 that China was “the most active and persistent cyber threat.” It also found that Iran, China, and Russia had “the technical capability to access some U.S. election-related networks and systems.” Mullin’s letter cited the findings, which furthermore acknowledged that there could be other foreign nations able to access our voting system. Dominion, ES&S, and Hart InterCivic together account for about 80% of the voting machine market, Mullin stated, and all use Chinese parts in their machines.

His letter emphasized, “The Homeland Security Grant Program requires states to trust but verify the results produced by the voting machines. To receive full grant awards, states must demonstrate that they have conducted random post-election manual counts of paper ballots to ensure that any errors or manipulation is detected.”

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Between the Democrats and malicious foreign actors, it is difficult to determine the last time America had a major election that didn’t involve attempted or successful fraud. And with an election as important as this midterm, you can be certain that all the fraudsters will be looking to influence results.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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