Race Hustlers Redux: How Low Can the Grievance Grifters Go?

One would think that the liberal race fizzgigs would look at the soon-to-be smoldering ruins of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and want to avoid the humiliation that goes hand-in-hand with lying about racism and funding it when there isn't enough to go around, but no.

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The SPLC is accused of paying millions of dollars to so-called "white supremacists," including helping to fund and plan the now-infamous Charlottesville riot on Aug. 11, 2017, where a woman was murdered.

A Klan-hugger at the SPLC, Heidi Beirich, also got busted for paying Nazis to be more "Nazi," including the goose-stepper she was sleeping with.

FACT-O-RAMA! Beirich, whom William Pierce, founder of National Alliance, described as a "fat, ugly, pig," allegedly paid an informant $6,000 to take the heat for breaking into National Alliance headquarters and stealing 25 boxes of information.

The SPLC allegedly bribed white supremacy-types to remain in their bigoted battalions even when they wanted to leave. It also paid Beirich $190,000 per year, not counting the mad stacks she funneled into a joint account with her Klan-man cicisbeo. After all, if the truth were revealed that white supremacists are harder to find than Nancy Pelosi's keys after a five-martini lunch, the donations would stop, Beirich would have to get a real job, and, even worse, racism might actually die in the United States. And without a racist boogeyman to scare black people, how can the Democratic Party trick black folks into voting for them?

Despite the SPLC's shameful obloquy, the original attention-starved cockalorum bumboy himself, Don Lemon, couldn't wait to beclown himself for clicks by joining the mayor of Gary, Ind., Eddie Melton, to blame "racism" for the reason Gary residents were still without power 13 days after a massive storm blew in.

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Don Lemon and Gary, Indiana Mayor Eddie Melton believe racism is the cause of the city having its power shut off for nearly two weeks after a heavy storm.

pic.twitter.com/0Ai2jxd3gH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 26, 2026

What neither of these delusional tools discussed was that power linemen were being attacked by Gary residents as they tried to restore power:

Gary Indiana - 76% black ✊🏿



Mayor - black ✊🏿



Entire city council - black ✊🏿



City clerk - black ✊🏿



Every electric company executive - black ✊🏿



Police - 57% black ✊🏿



People shooting at the electric company - black ✊🏿



Excellence - black ✊🏿



Whose fault is it? - white ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/gI0y4wADRl — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 24, 2026

For kicks, check out the Hoosier Enquirer as they shamelessly try to blame Gov. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) for the violent gunplay utility workers faced while trying to get the lights back up:

Here's the proof a Nipsco employee was shot at helping the lineman restore power in Gary Indiana.@GovBraun refuses to enforce law and order in Gary Indiana and cave to the armed criminals.



It's time to make him a one term Governor. pic.twitter.com/l9r6urNxjX — Hoosier Enquirer (@HoosierEnquirer) August 26, 2026

An article about race goblins wouldn't be complete without the contumeliously shameless, soon-to-be unemployed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Crockett recently appeared on a podcast few have heard of to suggest three recent deaths of black people are "suspicious" even though police claim that they are not:

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett implies blacks in the US are being lynched and lists 3 examples:



1. Sean Daughtery

~ Medical examiner ruled it a suicide



2. Tasia Fortune

~ Her black boyfriend was arrested



3. Nolan Wells

~ No signs of trauma or foul play pic.twitter.com/LdkeFqJZMd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 23, 2026

Nolan Wells was seen hanging out with three people prior to his death, and the original skin-tone scavenger, Al Sharpton, suggested they may be involved, despite the police stating they had found no signs of foul play. The three are now suing Sharpton.

Crockett also defended convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony by suggesting that the knife he used to kill Austin Metcalf was too small to kill Austin Metcalf:

Same woman who justified the knife Karmelo used to stab Austin Metcalf because the knife wasn't big enough to her, as she didn't even know what kind of knife was used in the first place. An example of the lowest IQ in society who are allowed to represent America. Enemy of the… pic.twitter.com/Gv5XFhU4K1 — Brendan Ecker (@ecker17) August 23, 2026

Whereas many Americans have had it with "racism fatigue," far-left gnomes, New York City's Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani summoned his Meisner Technique to squirt a few as he pretends he is the victim of "Islamophobia" in a city that overwhelmingly elected him:

Socialist NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is now fake crying about “racism”: “It takes a toll.” pic.twitter.com/FPCyS2a1hz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 18, 2025

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FACT-O-RAMA! Mamdani was also busted lying about the "islamophobia" his aunt never actually faced after Muslims killed thousands of Americans on 9/11.

Apparently, commie Mamdani is unaware that Muslims are responsible for throwing bombs at patriotic protesters near Gracie Mansion:

NEW: The NYPD chief who was caught on camera chasing down the ISIS-inspired New York City bomb throwers speaks out.



46-year-old commander of Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Chief Aaron Edwards, is speaking out following the incident.



“I always say, we’re all cops, right?… pic.twitter.com/KWMPkouUy6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2026

Or that a salad-dodging fatty acid ISIS hag attempted to blow up New York State's capitol in Albany:

🔥🚨 BREAKING — Newly released photos show Jessica Bowie, the terrorist woman in a burqa, is a LIBERAL WHITE WOMAN.



Jessica was seen buying bomb-making materials at Home Depot and conducting surveillance of the New York State Capitol in the days before her arrest.



The… pic.twitter.com/f6HTInsH9T — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 21, 2026

Let's not forget about these Muslim terror attacks, some of which were thwarted, from 2025 to today (I won't repeat the two aforementioned attacks in New York City and Albany):

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That's 13 attacks by the religion of pieces (I call them that because they blow themselves, and us, into pieces) from 2025 to today. Why doesn't Mamdani cry over these? Because it's hard to play the race card when your own team is trying to slaughter Americans and take over the United States from the inside.

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