Letitia James Launches Portal to Dox ICE Agents

New York Attorney General Letitia James, even as she already faces fraud charges and an ever-expanding scandal of criminal allegations, has launched a portal for Democrats to report and therefore dox ICE agents.

After an ICE raid where federal officers arrested nine illegal aliens with criminal records in New York City, James and other Democrats flipped their lids, screaming about alleged abuses. Following the example of Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and his fellow House and California Democrats, James launched her own ICE reporting portal, which could potentially justify yet more charges against her for violating federal immigration law.

James proudly announced in a press release on Oct. 22 that she is “encouraging New Yorkers to submit videos or other documentation of federal immigration enforcement actions in New York following yesterday’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Canal Street in New York City.” That’s the raid where federal law enforcement finally put the nine foreign criminals in handcuffs.

🚨NEW YORK’S CANAL STREET IS SAFER: 9 illegal aliens arrested have violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.



Under President Trump and @Sec_Noem, criminal illegal… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

James spouted propaganda that intimated the illegal alien criminals from West Africa were rightful residents of New York. “Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” James screeched.

She rambled accusatorially and hysterically, “If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office. We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation.” Except that ICE can question and arrest any suspected illegal without a warrant, and the portal could itself be a violation of the law.

How could Big Tish’s new ICE reporting portal potentially be illegal, you ask? 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who conceals or shields illegal aliens, while 18 U.S. Code § 111 forbids anyone from impeding, resisting, or intimidating ICE agents prosecuting their duties. If the portal helps New Yorkers to do any of that, it could be crossing the legal line.

James is already facing a grand jury indictment herself, as she repeatedly listed a Norfolk, Va., residence as an “investment” property in financial disclosures. At the same time, she made false claims to a bank to obtain a loan that precluded her from using the property as a rental. After four years of labeling the house an “investment,” she abruptly listed it in her ethics filing as “real property.”

But the mortgage fraud scandal particularly exploded after allegations that James allowed her criminal niece — with an extensive rap sheet, including for child abuse — to hide out in the house. Another fugitive felon relative, OnlyFans star Cayla Thompson-Hairston, was hiding in yet another of James’s properties. She’s practically running a network to help criminals escape from law enforcement.

So it’s really no surprise in any scenario, including the Canal Street raid, that Letitia James would be on the side of the criminals. Inevitably, she always sides with felons and malefactors.

