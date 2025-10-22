Master Doxxer? Dems Create Tool to Track ICE Agents

California and House Democrats are creating a “master tracker” for activists to report ICE agents, potentially creating a centralized doxxing tool, endangering ICE, and possibly even violating federal law.

Advertisement

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) announced the creation of the controversial and condemnable online tool during a press conference with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday. Garcia himself described the site as a “tracker,” raising questions about the legality of the initiative and whether the Trump administration should get involved to try to have the platform shut down before it enables attacks on law enforcement or significant interference in enforcement operations.

DEMS PLAN TO CREATE "MASTER" ICE TRACKING SITE@AndrewKolvet: Direct target on federal agents!@sherifflamb1: They are doing the job CONGRESS LINED OUT. pic.twitter.com/KPe3hHtBkc — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 22, 2025

The tracker is part of a larger project involving not just Garcia, his fellow California leftists, and House Oversight Committee Democrats, but also Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) as they “investigate” the Department of Homeland Security. These powerful and arrogant politicians see themselves as above the law.

Garcia, who previously defended the illegal alien “Maryland father” with the extensive criminal rap sheet, pontificated, “Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE tracker where we're going to be essentially tracking every single instance that we can verify that the community will send. You’ll be able to send us information on. It'll be all available in one central place, and you'll be able to look up that information as it relates to Los Angeles as well.”

Advertisement

Other “ICE tracker” apps enabled activists to assault or dox federal officers, while also helping leftists organize to prevent ICE from successfully arresting dangerous criminals. One such doxxing website, which still exists, is ICESpy, which allows users to upload photos of potential ICE agents and see if the photos match profiles for specific agents on LinkedIn.

Related: U.S. Marshal Struck by Bullet While Arresting Illegal Alien

Just this week in Los Angeles, a United States marshal was injured by a ricochet after an illegal alien rammed into federal law enforcement vehicles and attempted to escape arrest, necessitating defensive gunfire. Democrats’ encouragement to thwart, harass, and even attack federal officers has very real and very dangerous consequences. Attacks on ICE agents are up 1000%.

That’s why the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already taken action to target apps similar to the tool Garcia and co. are creating. A DOJ request spurred Apple to remove an ICE tracking app. Facebook also removed a group page that was doxxing ICE agents after a DOJ request, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

How could Democrats’ new ICE tracker be illegal? 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who conceals or shields illegal aliens, while 18 U.S. Code § 111 forbids anyone from impeding, resisting, or intimidating ICE agents prosecuting their duties. The tracker would seem to violate at least the second law, if not both.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem promised after the Facebook group’s removal, “We will prosecute those who dox our agents to the fullest extent of the law.” Sounds as if Garcia and his fellow Democrats should face legal repercussions for their dangerous new ICE tracker.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on immigration enforcement and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.