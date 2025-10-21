U.S. Marshal Struck by Bullet While Arresting Illegal Alien

A United States Marshal was hospitalized after a ricochet bullet struck him. The injury occurred after an illegal alien, attempting to escape arrest, began ramming federal vehicles with the vehicle he was driving.

Fox News cited unnamed sources to report Tuesday that both a U.S. marshal and an illegal alien were injured, though not fatally, after the illegal alien attacked federal law enforcement in Los Angeles and tried to escape being arrested. The news comes as attacks on law enforcement are up 1,000% and Democrats continue to agitate for aggressive opposition to immigration enforcement.

This is why the mobs of Karens and Antifa who actively interfere with law enforcement arresting illegal aliens are so very dangerous. It is also how Democrat politicians and media talking heads who encourage their base to see ICE and National Guard as the new slave patrols or Gestapo are literally putting lives in danger.

Fox News explained the few details it received from the sources:

Federal agents surrounded and boxed in someone in a vehicle. The driver allegedly rammed federal vehicles in an attempt to escape, sources within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told Fox News. Federal agents opened fire. One U.S. Marshal was struck in his hand by what initially appeared to be a bullet ricochet, sources said.

The illegal alien was hit in the elbow, and was of course taken to a hospital for treatment. As stated above, both the detainee and the marshal are expected to live.

US Marshal hit with gunfire in Los Angeles by an illegal who tried to ram him and others during an immigration arrest.



Thankfully, the Marshal is expected to be fine.



The illegal was apprehended.



LA has almost 1M illegals. Deport them all immediately!pic.twitter.com/71tp4O8CRH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 21, 2025

Los Angeles has been a hotspot for violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to the point where Trump sent National Guard troops earlier this year to quell the violence.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats and both arguably guilty of violating more than one federal immigration law (especially because of their sanctuary policies), then tried to act as if Donald Trump and the National Guard were the problem instead of the illegal alien criminals and leftist rioters. Newsom even sued Trump and got a woke judge to rule in his favor.

In Los Angeles, Democrat authorities will no doubt empathize with the illegal alien, who recklessly rammed law enforcement vehicles and necessitated defensive gunfire that injured a marshal as well as himself. The U.S. Marshal will be condemned as an eeeevil tyrant who should never have tried to arrest the poor little law-breaking foreigner.

Every Democrat politician and official who encourages violence against federal law enforcement and lies about them is complicit in each and every attack on ICE and other officers. They are knowingly spurring hatred that turns to violence in defense of foreign criminals who should never have been allowed to enter the country in the first place.

