BREAKING: Appeals Court Allows Trump’s Troop Deployment to Portland

An appeals court just ruled that President Donald Trump can deploy National Guard troops to violence-plagued Portland, Oregon.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland has been under near-constant siege for months, as Antifa, Trantifa, and other radical leftists violently harass and even assault agents and federal property. Trump wanted to send in military backup, and this time, the legal decision went his way.

Forbes reported Monday: “A federal appeals court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump can send troops to Portland, Oregon, while litigation over their deployment moves forward, overturning a lower court that blocked Trump from his latest effort to use the military in Democratic-leaning cities.”

Terrorist group Rose City Antifa had previously organized a violent militancy training at a Portland @SEIU. The flyer for the event says it was organized by Torch Antifa “members” and featured an image of a chainsaw cutting into the President’s head. pic.twitter.com/XyUtPg9dR5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 20, 2025

Andy Ngo reported that the Portland “No King” protests turned violent. He highlighted threatening messages on the protestors’ signs, including pro-guillotine messages.

Portland (Oct. 18) — “No Kings” far-left rioters were met with pepper gas as they amassed at night to try to attack the ICE facility. Up-close reporting by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/9xl8SpvX7t — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2025

Here's another reminder of why Trump needs to send troops to Portland:

A quick reminder as to why Pres. Trump is deploying 200 National Guardsmen to Portland



-Journalists attacked by ANTIFA

-Portland residents abandoned by police

-ICE agents doxxed and threatened w/ arson and machete attacks

-Complete chaos for 100+ days:pic.twitter.com/JWlN978UOv — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 2, 2025

There is full-on insurrection in Portland.

