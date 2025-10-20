BREAKING: Appeals Court Allows Trump’s Troop Deployment to Portland

Catherine Salgado | 4:25 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

An appeals court just ruled that President Donald Trump can deploy National Guard troops to violence-plagued Portland, Oregon.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland has been under near-constant siege for months, as Antifa, Trantifa, and other radical leftists violently harass and even assault agents and federal property. Trump wanted to send in military backup, and this time, the legal decision went his way.

Forbes reported Monday: “A federal appeals court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump can send troops to Portland, Oregon, while litigation over their deployment moves forward, overturning a lower court that blocked Trump from his latest effort to use the military in Democratic-leaning cities.”

     Read Also: Anti-Trumper Arrested After Shooting at Man Over Trump Sign

Andy Ngo reported that the Portland “No King” protests turned violent. He highlighted threatening messages on the protestors’ signs, including pro-guillotine messages.

Here's another reminder of why Trump needs to send troops to Portland:

There is full-on insurrection in Portland.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTIFA DONALD TRUMP ICE RIOTS

