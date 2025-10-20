Anti-Trumper Arrested After Shooting at Man Over Trump Sign

Another day, another story of leftist violence.

Mark Thomas had a Trump sign in his own front yard, but Benjamin Michael Campbell apparently doesn’t believe in private property, because he stopped to tear down Thomas’ sign and then fired multiple shots at the house while Thomas was on the porch. Fortunately Campbell missed hitting Thomas — barely. The wacky anti-Trumper has since been identified and arrested.

Thomas, who lives in Nantahala Gorge, North Carolina, spoke to The Daily Mail recently about the September incident. He recalled a Jeep barreling down the residential street at over 50 miles an hour before the driver, who was wearing an “Antifa-style mask,” skidded to a stop and got out to inspect Thomas’ Trump sign. “He was driving along, saw the sign, slammed on his brakes, you know, had a political trigger moment, and he just had to tear the sign down,” Thomas said, guessing at Campbell’s motivations.

Campbell “started reaching up on his tippy toes, trying to get to the edge of the sign. I just thought to myself, this is not happening. I don't believe this,” Thomas recalled. “I'm a Trump supporter. I have weapons for my protection and my enjoyment and I keep them handy. You know, what good are they if you can't get to them when you need them? So I reached over and grabbed my rifle.”

Thomas thought he’d scare away the crazy trespasser. Standing on his porch, where Campbell could see him “very clearly,” Thomas fired two warning shots into the air. But he did not count on just how crazy the trespasser was.

“By this point, he had ripped the sign off, and he just whipped it up and then threw it down on the ground. Like he was proud of what he just did. I thought, Holy smokes,” Thomas said. Campbell did return to his car, but instead of leaving, he popped open his sunroof and brought out his own weapon. “He fired five to six rounds as he was heading back down the driveway to the highway that passes in front of my place,” Thomas told the UK outlet. “I found one bullet hole in my refrigerator, which is on my porch.”

He could hear the bullets sounding around him, and surveillance footage confirms that Campbell fired multiple bullets in Thomas‘ direction. “You can see the dirt and grass flying up in the air and coming back down where bullets struck the front yard,” Thomas said, describing the footage. “I heard: boom, tap, and another bullet hit something metallic. That one could have very easily come close to me. He was most definitely trying to kill me.”

Campbell is a married accountant living in Cobb County, Atlanta, which is around 160 miles south of Thomas's home… Swain County Sheriff's Office said they booked Campbell on September 30…He has been charged with Class C felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm with intent to incite fear, and willful and wanton injury to personal property. The maximum punishment for a Class C felony is 17 years in prison.

The sign actually belonged to Thomas‘ elderly mother, but he plans to replace it, refusing to be “intimidated.” Thomas decried “leftist lies and propaganda,” and cited the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “No one died here in my yard, but, you know, flip the coin, snap your fingers, somebody could have died here. And it's very similar to the Charlie Kirk incident,” he told The Daily Mail. “The same type of people are the ones behind both shootings. It’s becoming much more common.” It is indeed, and Democrat propaganda is most certainly to blame.

