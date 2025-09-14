Jasmine Crockett Claims ICE Came Out of Slave Patrols

Someone needs to remind Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) that the Democrat Party was the party of slavery, and that no Republicans owned or hunted down slaves at the time of the Civil War.

Crockett is on a roll this week when it comes to disgusting and shameless idiocy. From denying that extreme leftist rhetoric led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a leftist to referring to a victim of illegal alien crime as a “random dead person,” she has been proving exactly why we should fight the Democrat Party. Her latest despicable action is making the insane assertion that federal immigration enforcement, particularly as implemented by the Trump administration, came out of slave patrols.

She ranted, “As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE I see slave patrols. I never lived through the slave patrol period, but if you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols.”

There are so many problems with this claim that it is hard to know where to begin. First of all, Crockett is repeating the tired leftist propaganda that modern American policing has its roots in slave patrols, which is simply and categorically false and has been debunked numerous times.

Second of all, let’s look at a little history. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was founded in 2003 in the wake of new government responses to the 9/11 attacks (that’s a separate debate for another time). It is true that customs and immigration enforcement has a much longer history in the United States, and ICE can claim roots all the way back to 1789 and Alexander Hamilton’s customs enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department, up through the era of mass legal immigration and beyond. But at no time was the federal government using customs officers as slave patrols.

As a matter of fact, the federal government never did establish slave patrols. So it would be literally impossible for ICE to have its roots in slave patrols. Those patrols were formed much more locally, often by Democrats. Crockett is talking through her dunce cap.

The problem is that her constituents, at least, seem to believe her. Anti-free speech leftists love to throw around the term "misinformation," but in reality, they are the ones who share dangerous misinformation. Even after denying that her rhetoric labeling GOP as Nazis could be responsible for the explosion of leftist violence in this country, Crockett immediately went back to that same dangerous rhetoric, encouraging the false idea that ICE is a racist relic of slavery, at a time when attacks on ICE agents are up 1000%.

Just this week, an ICE officer was seriously injured in Chicago by a criminal illegal alien who was trying to resist arrest. Leftist activists and politicians dox, threaten, and even assault ICE agents. And California Democrats just made it easier to target ICE agents by banning them from wearing masks.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated this week and ICE agents are in perpetual danger because of rabid, hateful, lying Democrats like Jasmine Crockett. The Democrat Party might look more diverse now than it did in the 19th century, but it still has the exact same guiding and pernicious principles — anti-American lies, political violence, and irrational hatred of anyone who disagrees with them.

