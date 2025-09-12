ICE Officer Gravely Injured in Chicago by Illegal Alien

Attacks continue against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, with the latest occurring in crime-plagued Chicago.

This morning, an ICE officer was conducting an enforcement operation and a traffic stop when the criminal illegal alien in question resisted arrest. He then attempted to flee officers, dragging one of them for a considerable distance with his car.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release with some details on the incident, saying the ICE officer was seriously injured. The illegal alien, however, was killed during the clash.

ICE agents and officers have faced a 1,000% increase in assaults as they try to perform their federally mandated duties, thanks to Democrat politicians and media riling up people with dangerous and irrational hatred against immigration officers.

The officer received multiple injuries, but medical authorities determined him to be in stable condition. DHS did not provide the name of the officer who was injured. No further updates have been provided on his condition as of 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Violent incidents have filled the news cycle this week, at least two (the ICE officer’s injury and Charlie Kirk’s assassination) attributable to the violent rhetoric and pro-crime policies of the Democrat Party.

DHS emphasized the threat of leftist activists doxing immigration officers. “We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” stated Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

The press release recounted:

ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. He refused to follow law enforcements commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers. One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon.

Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez is a criminal illegal alien who has a history of reckless driving, DHS clarified. As noted above, after this morning’s incident, he was pronounced dead.

Related: Crockett Calls Girl Raped, Murdered by Illegal a ‘Random Dead Person’

Unfortunately, Chicago is a sanctuary city, meaning that local law enforcement does not cooperate with ICE in attempting to arrest illegal alien criminals. Under orders from the Trump administration, and in honor of Katie Abraham (victim of a drunk illegal in Illinois), ICE recently launched “Operation Midway Blitz” to address the huge hordes of illegal aliens, an unknown number of whom are criminals, living in Chicago and the state of Illinois. Chicago spent over $400 million on illegal aliens between 2022 and 2024.

Illegal alien criminals endanger both law enforcement and ordinary American citizens on a daily basis. This is unacceptable, which is why we hope Operation Midway Blitz will be a major success.

