Crockett Calls Girl Raped, Murdered by Illegal a ‘Random Dead Person’

Just when you think Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) cannot sink any lower, she proves there was another depth to which she had not yet plunged.

Kayla Hamilton was a 20-year-old with her whole life ahead of her when MS-13 gang member Walter Javier Martinez, a 17-year-old illegal alien in the United States under Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) status, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. But to Crockett, living in luxury while imposing her sick ideology on our country in Congress, Kayla was just a “random dead person.”

Democrats always accuse their opponents of doing what they themselves do. They never care about a murder victim unless they can exploit the situation for their own political narrative, and yet Crockett is pretending that she has the moral high ground over Republicans because she doesn’t support legislation named after a young woman who would be alive today had it not been for Democrats’ open borders policies. “You take a situation, and then you exploit what has happened to not only that person, but you exploit those families, and you make it a game,” Crockett shrieked like a harpy. “Stop just throwing a random dead person’s name on something for your own political expediency.”

We all know the Democrats don’t care if Americans are victimized by illegal aliens, but Democrats at least used to pretend a little more. Now they are completely brazen and open about their disdain for families’ suffering.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.), who introduced the legislation named after Kayla, which would require the Department of Health and Human Services to assess if illegal aliens under 18 are threats to the community, was justly disgusted at Crockett’s comments. “This person was a vibrant soul, had a life, was pursuing a degree — she's not 'some random dead person,’” he fired back. “But she’s a symptom of a larger problem which you guys have ignored for years, which is that we’re going to import and fling open the gates of our southern border and allow these individuals to come into this country.”

Furthermore, he continued, Democrats decided “That we are not going to vet them [illegals], that we’re not going to ascertain about where they land, and that we’re not even going to follow up."

Fry went on, noting that "The gentlelady from Wyoming introduced into the record a Homeland Security report” and there is also an HHS report about the “systemic failures of the last administration." He said that "the flippant and quite frankly callous response” from Crockett showed a total lack of desire to understand the facts of the case.

Fry urged Crockett to meet with Kayla’s mother, who affectionately referred to her daughter as having talked “a mile a minute, like a hummingbird. She loved animals, especially her cat, Oreo. She cared about the homeless, she loved her mom, and she treasured her family and friends. She loved God and loved going to church. She loved her birthday and Christmas, she loved the beach and the pool and swimming. Her voice and laugh carried across the room… she loved music.”

Kayla, her mother affirmed, “lived every day to the fullest” and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. But she did not live to do that because Democrats like Crockett believed that it was more important for them to be able to rig congressional apportionment and obtain cheap foreign labor than protect American citizens.

