Journos Arrested for Protesting Suspected Terrorist’s Arrest

Catherine Salgado | 7:35 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Two journalists were among more than a dozen rioters charged with crimes after they protested the arrest of an illegal alien on the terror watchlist.

Democrats certainly have a penchant for supporting terrorists, and in Ohio, a mob proved that once again by blocking traffic to protest the arrest of a Muslim Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chaplain accused of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. It’s frankly terrifying that Ayman Soliman was working around children, but that’s exactly where leftists want him to be.

Advertisement

Thirteen protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic in support of Soliman, the Post Millennial reported. One hopes that the rioters actually face serious accountability instead of having their charges dropped, as happens to so many leftist rioters.

Among those arrested were CityBeat reporter Madeline Fening and photography intern Lucas Griffith, who were covering the protest for the Cincinnati-based news outlet. CityBeat editor-in-chief Ashley Moor confirmed that both journalists were charged with felony rioting and additional charges.

Others arrested after the disruptive protest were charged with rioting, criminal mischief, obstructing emergency responders, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse. The bond for all the arrestees is $2,500.

Advertisement

Read Also: Syrian, Hamas Terrorists Massacre Innocents as World Vilifies Israel

The Post Millennial added:

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Cincinnati and marched across a bridge between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, blocking traffic and holding a banner that read “Build Bridges Not Walls.” The protest led to a police response from Covington officers, who said protesters refused to comply with orders to disperse. According to the AP, the Covington Police Department said officers initially attempted to communicate with protest organizers but were threatened.

Covington Police stated, “While the department supports the public’s right to peaceful assembly and expression, threatening officers and blocking critical infrastructure, such as a major bridge, presents a danger to all involved.”

Advertisement

Related: Home Depot Felons and the Truth About Illegal Alien Workers

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly flagged Soliman for leading a group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood terror group.

The radical imam’s asylum status was revoked after he was identified as being on the terror watchlist. This is the Trump administration trying to keep Americans safe, while Democrats try to jeopardize our safety by welcoming in jihadis and jihad empathizers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ISLAM OHIO TERRORISM

Recommended

The Biden Admin Stole Your Data to Rig Elections and Censor Speech Matt Margolis
The Mainstream Media BADLY Overplayed Its Epstein Hand: The MAGA Comeback Is About to Begin! Scott Pinsker
Driver Who Plowed His Car Through Crowd of Concertgoers in California is Pulled From His Car and Shot Rick Moran
Six Months In, Tulsi Gabbard Just Tested the System With One Word: Treason David Manney
Obama Admin Engineered The Russia Hoax To Undermine Trump, Documents Reveal Matt Margolis
They Fought for Us. Why Are They Now in the Crosshairs Here at Home? David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Political Left Killed Late-Night Comedy
The Unintelligible but Dangerous Marxism of WEF
Is It Time for Obama to Testify for His Role in RussiaGate?
Advertisement