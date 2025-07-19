Journos Arrested for Protesting Suspected Terrorist’s Arrest

Two journalists were among more than a dozen rioters charged with crimes after they protested the arrest of an illegal alien on the terror watchlist.

Democrats certainly have a penchant for supporting terrorists, and in Ohio, a mob proved that once again by blocking traffic to protest the arrest of a Muslim Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chaplain accused of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. It’s frankly terrifying that Ayman Soliman was working around children, but that’s exactly where leftists want him to be.

Thirteen protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic in support of Soliman, the Post Millennial reported. One hopes that the rioters actually face serious accountability instead of having their charges dropped, as happens to so many leftist rioters.

Among those arrested were CityBeat reporter Madeline Fening and photography intern Lucas Griffith, who were covering the protest for the Cincinnati-based news outlet. CityBeat editor-in-chief Ashley Moor confirmed that both journalists were charged with felony rioting and additional charges.

Others arrested after the disruptive protest were charged with rioting, criminal mischief, obstructing emergency responders, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse. The bond for all the arrestees is $2,500.

Leftists & Islamists gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio to protest the ICE detention of fake refugee Ayman Soliman. The radical Muslim was a chaplain at @CincyChildrens. U.S. officials learned he was a leader in an Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood group. pic.twitter.com/vKSwGq4sIW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2025

The Post Millennial added:

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Cincinnati and marched across a bridge between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, blocking traffic and holding a banner that read “Build Bridges Not Walls.” The protest led to a police response from Covington officers, who said protesters refused to comply with orders to disperse. According to the AP, the Covington Police Department said officers initially attempted to communicate with protest organizers but were threatened.

Covington Police stated, “While the department supports the public’s right to peaceful assembly and expression, threatening officers and blocking critical infrastructure, such as a major bridge, presents a danger to all involved.”

Protestors campaigned outside the DHS office in Blue Ash, Ohio, to protest the arrest of Ayman Soliman, an Egyptian national whose asylum status was revoked by the Biden admin and was flagged on the FBI t*rror watch list.



This is who Democrats are defending pic.twitter.com/bTcCETNDkv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly flagged Soliman for leading a group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood terror group.

The radical imam’s asylum status was revoked after he was identified as being on the terror watchlist. This is the Trump administration trying to keep Americans safe, while Democrats try to jeopardize our safety by welcoming in jihadis and jihad empathizers.

