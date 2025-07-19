Syrian, Hamas Terrorists Massacre Innocents as World Vilifies Israel

Catherine Salgado | 2:10 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

Following an evidently accidental Israeli hit on a Catholic church in Gaza, the world is in a paroxysm of fury at the “cruelty” of Israel. But as Christians and Druze continue to be slaughtered by Syrian jihadis and Israeli soldiers are regularly ambushed by Palestinian terrorists with scarcely any international interest, the double standard is painfully apparent.

Advertisement

Without wishing to downplay at all the tragedy of the three killed in the Gazan church strike that Israel says was an accident, the reality is that war is messy, and lack of civilian casualties cannot be guaranteed, especially in Gaza, where terrorists always use civilian structures as shields to stash weapons and hide bases. The important distinction is that Israel will even endanger its own men to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, despite the overwhelming support for jihad among Gazans, which is why Israeli soldiers are still being ambushed and murdered. In contrast, the Syrian government, the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Hamas all deliberately kill civilians in brutal ways.

Pope Leo XIV demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree to a ceasefire after the tragic Gaza church accident. What Leo is willfully ignoring, as his predecessor Francis did, is that the ceasefire really isn’t up to Netanyahu, who has attempted ceasefires multiple times in this conflict. Hamas and the other Palestinian terrorist groups, with the support of the PA, are never going to stop killing Israelis until and unless they (the jihadis) are all dead. 

Meanwhile, there are still 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza. Is the pope worried about them? And is Leo willing to highlight the fact that the reason there is only one Catholic church left in Gaza is because the Muslims in charge there fully live up to their religion’s commands to persecute non-Muslims, particularly Jews and Christians?

Advertisement

Or what about Syria? After a deadly jihadi massacre of Christians in Damascus, Leo spewed pablum about a “path to dialogue.” You cannot dialogue with jihadis who see war as a form of worship and believe their demon-god will reward them in eternity for killing you. As a devout and dedicated Catholic, I say with all sincerity that the pope has his priorities out of whack and his understanding of the Middle East seems grossly lacking. Persecuted Christians deserve better.

In fact, Christians and Druze in Syria are currently being slaughtered by Sunni Muslim Bedouins with the assistance of Syrian government forces. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the terror group that now controls Syria, just had its terror designation removed by the Trump administration, which seems determined to pretend that the jihadis who spent years fighting Americans and killing Christians and ethnic minorities are suddenly interested in reforming. Of course they aren’t.

Advertisement

Besides burning churches, HTS troops are intent on massacring both Christians and Druze. Israel targeted Syrian government forces in response, but most of the world is deaf to the cries of the Syrian victims, including America. And as Jihad Watch reported, a Syrian “general security” officer was caught on audio saying, “Every Druze must be killed. Show no mercy to the old, to the young, or even the babies.”

RelatedSyrian Government: Once a Terrorist, Always a Terrorist

As I said before about al-Sharaa/al-Golani and his HTS, once a terrorist, always a terrorist:

Finally, to return to Gaza, at least nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in a series of attacks in recent weeks in Gaza. Were their lives not valuable? Where is the international outrage about their deaths? What about the young Israeli mother and newborn baby killed by Palestinian terrorists in May? 

Advertisement

The furor over the Gaza church isn’t because the world cares about Christians. It’s because the world hates Israel.

(Incidentally, Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel challenged assertions that evangelical Christians were being denied visas, and one group supposedly in jeopardy — ICEJ, which is certainly pro-Israel but also spread favorable propaganda about “Palestinians” — is still apparently operating normally in and praising Israel. It seems, as usual, there was a lot of missing context and misunderstanding.)

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY GAZA ISRAEL SYRIA

Recommended

The Biden Admin Stole Your Data to Rig Elections and Censor Speech Matt Margolis
Driver Who Plowed His Car Through Crowd of Concertgoers in California is Pulled From His Car and Shot Rick Moran
The Mainstream Media BADLY Overplayed Its Epstein Hand: The MAGA Comeback Is About to Begin! Scott Pinsker
Obama Admin Engineered The Russia Hoax To Undermine Trump, Documents Reveal Matt Margolis
We Now Have the Smoking Gun Proving Biden House Pressured DOJ To Target Parents Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Outraged Victims Stop Dems' Palisades Land Grab at the Point of a Fire Hose Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Political Left Killed Late-Night Comedy
The Unintelligible but Dangerous Marxism of WEF
Is It Time for Obama to Testify for His Role in RussiaGate?
Advertisement