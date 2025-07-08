Five Israeli Soldiers Killed in Latest Ambush

Catherine Salgado | 10:27 AM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Israel needs to stop prioritizing the safety of jihad-loving Gazans and clear out the Gaza Strip by strikes and relocation, or its Israel Defense Forces will absolutely continue to die in ambushes.

Israel is still desperately seeking approval it’s never going to receive from antisemitic governments and activists worldwide by facilitating massive amounts of aid into Gaza. As it has for decades, Israel keeps hoping that this time, the Muslim Arabs will be appeased and satisfied with concessions, favors, and gifts. Except they won’t be. When your enemy sees killing you as a form of worship to their demon-god, they aren’t going to stop their attempted genocide because you’re nice to them.

And yes, the overwhelming majority of the Muslim Arabs living in Gaza, which was a gift from Israel to begin with, and in Judea and Samaria support genocidal jihad against Israel. Islam has been teaching the same things in its “sacred” texts and through its leaders since the seventh century. We can either face that reality or be destroyed by it.

The IDF soldiers killed in the latest ambush (Hamas and other Gazan terrorists always use “civilian” infrastructure and tunnels, and have countless accomplices, so no area of Gaza is safe) are Sgt. First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, 28; Staff Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar, 20; Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian, 20; Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll, 21; and Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech, 20. Five infinitely valuable lives, men who should have had decades of living ahead of them. But they were killed while Israeli leaders practically beg Western antisemites for approval, and President Donald Trump grants concessions to and saves from destruction Hamas’s backer, the Iranian regime.

Israel Today reported that the attack represented one of the deadliest days for the IDF in Gaza since the current conflict started, making the overall IDF death toll from this war with Hamas 888:

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded on Monday night by an improvised explosive device (IED) during operations in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, the military confirmed Tuesday morning… According to reports, the soldiers were conducting a ground maneuver in Beit Hanoun—an area that has repeatedly been cleared by the IDF throughout the war but has seen a resurgence of terrorist activity. Around 10 p.m. on Monday, troops from Netzah Yehuda were ambushed on foot, and a powerful explosive was detonated beneath them. 

While attempting to evacuate the wounded, the unit came under further fire from terrorists. It remains unclear when the explosive charge was placed. The Israeli Air Force had reportedly struck the area in advance of the ground operation.

At least two other Israelis were severely injured, the outlet stated.

At one time, the West understood that Islam would not stop until it had taken over every country in the world. Murder of non-Muslims, especially of Jews and Christians, is commanded by the Islamic religion. How many more young people must be sacrificed on the altar of stupid and doomed appeasement politics?

