Syrian Government: Once a Terrorist, Always a Terrorist

Syrian troops got involved in a clash between Sunni Muslim Bedouins and Druze, siding with the former, causing Israel to strike military targets in the area on behalf of the Druze. Syria’s new jihad government will always side with Muslim aggressors. They didn’t change overnight from terrorists to responsible rulers.

Advertisement

Israel targeted the new Syrian jihadi government’s headquarters in Damascus and tanks in defense of the Druze being attacked near the Jordanian and Israeli borders by Bedouins, whom the Syrian jihadis reportedly backed.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the new Syrian leader and HTS head, who previously called himself al-Golani to indicate his desire to take the Golan Heights away from Israel and who broke into the jihad business by fighting Americans, has imposed harsh sharia law and is still overseeing persecution and allowing massacres of Christians in his country. And despite paying lip service to wanting peace so that Donald Trump would lift sanctions and remove HTS’s terror designation, al-Sharaa is apparently still determined to assist in killing the Druze minority. Once a terrorist, always a terrorist.

Druze incorporate beliefs from Islam and Christianity into their own unique religion. Gulf News reported on the current clash in which Syrian government forces became involved. While the Syrian government claimed it was there to oversee a ceasefire, the reality was different:

However, witnesses reported that the government forces joined with the Bedouin in attacking Druze fighters and civilians in a bloody rampage through the city. The fighting marks the most serious outbreak of violence in Syria since government forces battled Druze fighters in Sweida province and near Damascus in April and May leaving more than 100 people dead.

Advertisement

Shocking. Who could have predicted the jihadis would act like jihadis?

Significantly, while Sweida is mostly Druze, there is a Christian minority there too. The Muslim jihadis who took over Syria killed Christians for years (including as recently as March) and are still hostile to the religious and ethnic minorities of Syria, including the Druze and Christians, which is why the reports that they were helping the Bedouins kill Druze were not surprising at all. Israel was concerned enough that it launched a strike on the Syrian government headquarters in the area this week and also hit tanks advancing on Sweida.

Recommended: Commie Mamdani’s Dad Defended Suicide Bombers

The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday:

A military source told Walla that the purpose of the Israeli strike was to prevent the movement of tanks into an area that the IDF does not allow Syrian military forces to enter. It also comes following Israel's repeated statements that the Jewish state will act to defend the Druze minority in Syria.

There are also Druze communities in Israel, including Majdal Shams, where a Hezbollah strike infamously killed 12 children playing soccer last year.

Meanwhile, three more Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza as the world pretends either that the war there is over or that Gazans are the only ones in danger of death. Israeli soldiers are still being regularly ambushed and killed by terrorists in Gaza, where the majority of people continue to support Jihad. This is why, instead of sending in yet more aid, we should back Israel in moving out all of the Gazans and/or reducing the strip to rubble.

Advertisement

We mourn the loss of three IDF soldiers from the 52 Armorerd Corps Battalion, 401 Brigade, who fell in combat in northern Gaza:



🕯️ Staff Sgt. Shoham Menahem, 21

🕯️ Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Shrem, 20

🕯️ Sgt. Yuliy Faktor, 19



Our hearts are with their families and loved ones during… pic.twitter.com/cBRtAEcFO9 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 15, 2025

How many more innocent people have to die while Western leaders pretend that they have brought peace in our time because jihadi leaders make meaningless and mendacious promises?

Help us continue to report on Islamic terrorism Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.