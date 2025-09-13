Jasmine Crockett Says the Murder of Charlie Kirk Was the Fault of — Guess Who

There has been a great deal of talk over the last few days about how the left’s increasingly frequent recourse to violent rhetoric led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and really, it’s obvious. You can’t call your opponents existential threats to our freedoms and “our democracy,” liken them to Hitler, and tell your followers that they have to fight them in the streets, and not expect some of the lemmings who believe the left’s lies to take you seriously. But Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Hate) thinks that’s all nonsense. She knows who is at fault for the murder of Charlie Kirk, and I’ll bet you know whom she has in mind as well.

Fox News reported Saturday that Crockett not only “rejected the idea that far-left rhetoric led to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing, defending her right to refer to President Donald Trump as ‘wannabe Hitler.’" Because, you see, one core element of being a leftist is never being responsible for anything. Everything is someone else’s fault. This is not just a political or rhetorical tactic; it’s the left’s guiding philosophy of life. If someone has made a mess of his life with drink and drugs and is a total failure as a result, it’s up to everyone else to bail him out, not to him to behave more responsibly.

And so it is with the illustrious Rep. Crockett. She knows that the left is as pure as the driven snow, more sinned against than sinning, and certainly not culpable in any way for having the courage to call out all the little Hitlers who insist then men cannot become women, and that nations should have borders, and that ordinary citizens should expect that law enforcement officials should protect them from becoming victims of violent crime.

The studious Rep. Crockett knows who the real culprit is. Yes, that’s right, she went there: Crockett “argued during her Friday appearance on the ‘The Breakfast Club’ that it is actually Trump who has fostered a culture of political violence. While she denounced political violence, she also condemned Republicans for ‘presuming that [the assassin] is somebody that came from our side of the aisle.’”

Well, okay, but there aren’t a whole lot of homosexuals in “romantic relationships” with men who think they’re women who are also big MAGA supporters. The more we know about Tyler Robinson, the more obvious it is that he would happily vote for Jasmine Crockett if he had half a chance, and that he absolutely despises Donald Trump. These things generally track in an absolute fashion: if a guy buys into the trans madness, and especially buys into it to the point of murdering one of the critics of normalizing delusion and mental illness, then you can be certain he voted for Kamala Harris or some nutty minor candidate.

And even Crockett is ready to concede that, saying: "Even if it came from someone on our side of the aisle, let’s assume the worst, OK, so let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about what ‘radicalized’ him." Good idea, Jasmine. Let’s.

Unfortunately, however, she didn’t really want to talk about it at all. She just wanted to try to lay the blame at Trump’s feet: "So, we've got to talk about like what it means when you're running for president, or you're running for one of these higher offices, and you go out there and you talk about beating people up, you go out there and you say things like, 'I could shoot somebody in the middle of the street in New York and I could still win.'"

She also defended herself, adding: "We got to talk about, like that, that is next level. Me disagreeing with you, me calling you, you know, ‘wannabe Hitler,’ all those things are like, not necessarily saying, 'Go out and hurt somebody.' But when you're literally telling people at rallies, 'Yeah, beat them up' and that kind of stuff, you are promoting a culture of violence."

Well, let’s think about that. After all, a Trump supporter didn’t shoot Kirk, so Crockett’s claims about Trump’s nearly decade-old rhetoric fall flat. What would Jasmine Crockett say about the “culture of violence” that these much more recent statements from people on her side of the aisle promote?

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now,” said far-left Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker back in April. “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.” That was after Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Victimhood) said in February: “This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand.” And that was not long after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Hey, I’m a Victim Too) said this of the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda”: “We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.”

Those are just a few of the many, many examples of leftists calling for violence. And now a leftist has murdered Charlie Kirk. Jasmine Crockett has her deflections and excuses, but the hard fact remains. And people are noticing it: however Crockett may wish to divert attention from the fact, the left is a dangerous, violent cult.

Jasmine Crockett and her fellow leftists will continue to lie, and to incite violence. PJ Media, on the other hand, brings you the straight facts.