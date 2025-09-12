Ilhan Omar Reacts to Charlie Kirk's Murder with Her Characteristic Graciousness

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has revealed yet again how deeply evil the left is. Even aside from those who are cheering on the murder and proclaiming that Kirk deserved what he got for refusing to pretend that men could become women and vice versa, leftist leaders all over are revealing the true and profound ugliness of their souls. They’re demonstrating that they cannot even pretend to display basic human decency and express sorrow at Kirk’s death and horror at how his death came about without injecting into the discussion their own distaste for his views. It’s the mark of the true totalitarian, and that’s what leftists are.

Fox News reported Friday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) appeared on former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan’s Zeteo Town Hall, and started out well enough, saying: "It was really mortifying to hear the news. All I could think about was his wife, his children, that image is going to live forever.” She even went so far as to say that her heart “breaks” for Kirk’s children.

Whenever you hear leftists talking this way, however, you can be sure that fairly soon, they’ll begin a sentence with the word “but,” and that’s when you’ll start hearing what they really think. Omar obliged soon enough, saying: “But what I do know for sure is that Charlie Kirk was someone who once said, ‘Guns save lives’ after a school shooting. Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police… downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist.”

Oh, good grief. Omar is essentially complaining that Charlie Kirk fought against the racial victimhood narrative that the left has used to exacerbate racial divisions in this country, and to create racial resentment when none was justified. She was excoriating him for holding views that differed from hers, instead of dutifully falling into line and spreading the George Floyd myth and the endless reminders of slavery that are intended to keep racial minorities angry and bitter today.

And she wasn’t finished. Omar then noted that a "lot of people who are out there talking" about Kirk "just wanting to have a civil debate," whereupon Hasan interrupted and claimed that this was a "complete rewriting of history."

Surprise, surprise: That was just what Omar had intended to say. "Yeah," she said. "There is nothing more effed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so." Here again, apparently Omar was ready to reject the idea that Kirk just wanted to have civil debates with leftists, despite the fact that he was even attempting to engage in one when he was murdered, because he held views she disliked.

In the face of all the leftist incitement to violence that led to Kirk’s murder, Omar then played her own victim card, claiming that President Donald Trump has "incited violence against people like me." She continued: "And so, you know, these people are full of s---, and it’s important for us to call them out, while we feel anger and sadness and have, you know, empathy, which Charlie said it shouldn’t exist because that’s a newly created word or something.” Kirk was referring, of course, to the concept of suicidal empathy, the idea that we should display compassion for people such as illegal migrants even at our own expense, when they commit serious crimes and demonstrate their contempt for the country that welcomed them and gave them refuge.

After thus rhetorically spitting on Kirk’s grave, Omar circled back to her phony compassion, concluding: "Like, I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they’re going through because I do not want that. No one should go through that, and we should hold ourselves, I hope, to a higher standard."

A higher standard. No decent person could stoop so low as the left’s current higher standard. Ilhan Omar has just demonstrated that anew.

Hasan then pitched in with his own call to defame Kirk, saying: "I’m happy to not say anything negative and let the family mourn, but it’s when everyone else tries to kind of do a whitewashing of who that person was.” Who was Charlie Kirk? A decent human being. A patriot. Ilhan Omar and Mehdi Hasan are neither of those things.

