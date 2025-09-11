Should Rashida Tlaib Even Be in Congress?

“What does it mean,” the Manhattan Institute’s Tal Fortgang wrote in City Journal on Monday, “when a sitting member of Congress speaks at a conference attended by hundreds of terrorism sympathizers?” This was not simply a hypothetical question. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) recently spoke at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, and her words were so hateful, so incendiary, and so firmly aligned with the cause of enemies of the United States, that they give Fortgang’s a particular urgency, and lead to another question: if a sitting member of Congress hates America, should she be serving in Congress at all?

In her address at the People’s Conference for Palestine, Tlaib didn’t just express sympathy for the Palestinian Arabs and hatred for Israel. That much would have been expected, and nobody seems to mind it very much these days. But Tlaib also significantly enhanced the reputation she had already amassed for harsh, ugly rhetoric and unashamed anti-Americanism. What has become of us as a nation that there are people in one of our national bodies of elected representatives? What long-term damage might such people do to the strength and unity of our nation?

Tlaib, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), made it clear in her remarks that she considers herself to be part of an unapologetically subversive force within the United States. Tlaib thundered: “They thought they could kill us, rape us, imprison us, violently uproot us from our olive tree farms, starve our children to death, and we would disappear. Well, guess what, now we are in Congress and we’re [in] every corner of the United States.”

This declaration was bad enough when she said it, but after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it’s even worse. Does she want to see the same things done to her enemies that she claims were done to the Palestinian Arabs? The possibility cannot be ruled out.

Tlaib’s statement was also ambiguous in an important sense: just whom did she have in mind as “we”? To whom was she referring as the ones who would keep coming despite being killed, raped, imprisoned, and the like? Palestinian Arabs? Muslims? Hamas jihadis? At the very least, it’s clear that she meant the supposed victims of Israel, whom she claimed the Israelis have violently mistreated, are now occupying the corridors of power in the United States.

This makes it clear that the conflict as Tlaib envisions it is not restricted solely to Gaza and Israel. It’s here. Tlaib says that those whom the Israelis have victimized are now in Congress and all over the U.S. And these people do not think, even though they’re no longer in Israel or its environs (if they ever were), that their role in the conflict is over. Tlaib adds: “Y’all, they just don’t get it. They just don’t get it. They will never truly comprehend, even after seven decades, that we aren’t going anywhere. We are just getting started. I want to say to all of them, every genocide enabler, look at this room, motherf**kers, we ain’t going anywhere.”

Tlaib’s phony victimhood narrative is nothing short of chilling. It was Hamas, not Israel, that indulged in an orgy of rape and murder on October 7, 2023; it is Hamas, not Israel, that perpetuates the conflict and wants to see Israel eradicated entirely and a new genocide occur. And so now these people are in the U.S., and not just in the country, but in Congress? What exactly, then, does Rashida Tlaib means when she said “we are just getting started”? Something like an Oct. 7 attack here, a massive, bloody strike against the alleged oppressors?

Tlaib also said: “As an American, this city taught me, taught me that the political structures that I have to work in, that we are surrounded by, was built on slavery, and genocide, and rape, and oppression.” Yeah, gosh, slavery, genocide, rape and oppression are unheard-of in the Islamic world, aren’t they? But back in the realm of reality, all of these are hallmarks of Islamic jihad warfare and conquest throughout history. Tlaib is demonstrating that she considers herself to be an enemy of the “political structures” of the United States — and yet she is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

And so it has come to this. Leftism has advanced to the point that people who hate this country are its elected representatives. How long can a nation survive when its own representatives despise it and side with its enemies? How long before those whom Tlaib champions start making good on her words and striking out against the alleged “oppressor” in this land of rotten political structures that she hates? All these questions, unfortunately, will be answered as Tlaib’s friends and allies continue to implement their agenda.

