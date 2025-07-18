Crime and Craziness in Portland

Welcome to Portland, Oregon, land of the woke and home of the crazed.

From anti-ICE Antifa thugs menacing federal law enforcement and journalists to serial criminals released dozens of times over, Portland is a cesspool of crime and dangerous Democrat policies.

On July 11, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that “anarchists and rioters” in Portland were doxxing ICE officers. Assaults on ICE in the U.S. have gone up 700% since the same time last year. One such doxxing website is ICESpy, which remains active and allows people to upload photos and see if they match ICE agent profiles on LinkedIn.

Portland is a sanctuary city, so of course officials there are part of the problem, refusing to allow local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.

At the same time, an ICE facility in Portland has been under siege. Rioters have attacked law enforcement officials, destroyed federal property, and have posted death threats at the facility. Outside of the facility, graffiti on the sidewalk reads “Kill Your Masters.”

On July 4, Antifa committed an arson attack at the Portland ICE facility. Portland has been a hotspot of anti-ICE violence in recent weeks. Unfortunately, more violence is expected.

Even an ABC News affiliate’s crew found itself chased by thugs with sticks yelling racial slurs. One wonders if that’s enough to wake up lefty journalists to the reality of Democrat domestic terrorism.

Portland (July 17) — Federal agents stand guard outside the ICE facility to protect it from Antifa and far-left extremists who are threatening violence. Video by @hunnybadgermom: pic.twitter.com/4YFRwQMn2H — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2025

Leftist media hacks are still demonizing ICE instead of the Antifa and Trantifa (the radical LGBTQ branch) rioters, though. “Portland media is reporting that an ‘Oregon father’ was arrested by ICE at a school,” independent journalist Andy Ngo posted on X. “They didn’t mention that he’s an Iranian illegal foreign national who used the pretext of having to drop off the child at daycare as a stunt trick to resist arrest.” Poor, abused little criminal.

But anti-ICE protestors are hardly the only serial criminals in the area. A man assaulted Thursday at a Portland train stop died in the hospital, KATU2ABC reported Friday. The suspect arrested for the assault, Jordan Christ, was initially charged with second-degree assault, but the charges could change now that the victim has died. The murdered man is not Christ’s only victim, however.

A man has died after he was brutally beaten at a public train station in Portland, Ore. on July 17.



The attack suspect, Jordan Christ, has been arrested at least 23 times in the Portland area for violent crimes and has served almost no jail time. pic.twitter.com/6hDxz4wwUo — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2025

According to Andy Ngo, Jordan Christ has been arrested a whopping 23 times for various violent crimes, but has served hardly any time in prison. And, therefore, he was free and roaming the streets so he could kill an innocent man at a train stop. That’s Democrat paradise.

And leftist officials continue to encourage crime in Oregon because ideology trumps reality for them. Ngo reported that Darrell Kimberlin, whom he described as “an extremely violent Portland Antifa member,” was previously convicted on a felony charge in a 2022 plea deal after Kimberlin committed a series of attacks. “He owed $50k in restitution. Judge Angela Franco Lucero just reduced his conviction to a misdemeanor,” Ngo added. Democrats always side with the aggressors.

