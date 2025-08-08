Education Secretary Announces ‘Returning Education to the States’ Tour

Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced a tour to all 50 states aimed at returning the responsibility of education to the states, as the Constitution requires.

McMahon is going to visit all 50 states to talk with students, teachers, and school leadership as she seeks to further Trump’s goal of getting the federal government out of education, according to an August 8 department press release.

The tour begins this upcoming week in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana. This is another step towards the Trump administration’s ultimate goal of abolishing the Department of Education while allowing for more local reform and control.

“President Trump entrusted me with a vital mission to return education to the states, and part of that is learning best practices from each state,” McMahon said. It will be interesting to see what reception she has and what headway she makes in the radical leftist states that groom kids, trans students without parental consent, and push Marxist critical race theory.

McMahon continued, “As students head back to school, I will travel across our great nation to visit classrooms, listen to voices on the ground, and spotlight the incredible work happening at the local level. I am eager to hear directly from students, educators, and local leaders about the bold ideas that can propel success, while also exploring how we can ensure every family has the freedom to choose the educational path that best fits their child’s needs.”

Federal involvement in education has been a failure. As of January, the Nation’s Report Card showed continued declines in pre-high school students’ reading scores, a trend particularly marked since the COVID-19 lockdowns, which, of course, were educationally catastrophic. Likewise, as of the end of 2024, American students’ math and science scores were trending down — in fact, the declines were described as “steep.”

Something drastic needs to change, and returning education to the states is a start, because at least the red states can overhaul the schools.

Education will improve significantly if we return education to the states.



It will allow governors, superintendents, teachers, and parents to decide what is best for students in their communities.

pic.twitter.com/GFlit8l8pC — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) August 8, 2025

On Newsmax, McMahon deplored the fact that more than 50 cents of every dollar spent on education goes to regulatory compliance. As she said, that is completely “ridiculous.” She expressed her and Donald Trump’s belief that the quality of education will improve when the federal government is no longer involved, if that can be accomplished.

If we could re-implement the Booker T. Washington model of education, combining classical education with practical skills like carpentry, sewing, and car mechanics, that would truly renew our school system. It’s what we should all urge our state leaders and school boards to adopt.

