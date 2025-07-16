Anti-ICE Antifa Gunman Fugitive Captured

A violent leftist who is accused of involvement in the recent attempted shooting at an ICE facility was just captured.

Benjamin Hanil Takeshi Song is an Antifa thug who was on the run after ambushing ICE officers and injuring one with fellow anti-ICE radicals, journalist Andy Ngo accused. But the FBI website now states that Song was “captured," about a week after the Independence Day shooting near a Texas ICE detention facility.

During the exchange of gunfire that occurred on July 4, one officer was shot in the neck but ultimately survived. The injured officer was treated at a Fort Worth hospital and was subsequently released, so thankfully, it seems that the injury was not too serious. But that, of course, does not change the fact that Song and his confederates attempted to murder the officer. It is only by God‘s grace, not any restraint of theirs, that they didn’t succeed. If the accused individuals are indeed guilty, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law so that violent domestic terrorists know they cannot try to kill federal officers and get away with it.

The FBI described Song before his capture:

Benjamin Hanil Song is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. This location is a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Facility. During this attack, an Alvarado Police Officer was shot and wounded. On July 9, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after he was charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

Just another leftist thug doing his best to endanger law enforcement and spread chaos.

Ngo reported that two of Song’s comrades were charged with aiding and abetting his previous escape from law enforcement. The group that attacked the officers on Independence Day seems to have been rather large, and about a dozen have so far been arrested and/or charged:

11 members or associates of the heavily armed cell have been federally charged so far with attempted murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. They also face local terrorism charges. At least 14 firearms have been recovered in the investigation, in addition to a cache of ammunition and body armor.

Assaults on ICE officers increased almost 700% compared to the same time last year, as Democrats in the media and government rile up violent hatred against immigration authorities for arresting illegal alien criminals. While Jan. 1, 2024, to the end of June last year saw ten recorded assaults, for the same period this year, there were 79 assaults. And as the July 4 shooting makes clear, there have been more assaults since the end of June.

Democrats are playing with people’s lives by encouraging their supporters to see ICE officers as some sort of soulless Gestapo. This is why any Democrat politician like Gavin Newsom who breaks federal immigration law by shielding illegals, or who explicitly encourages violence against ICE, needs to be charged as well. Why should the minions go to jail while the head honchos stay free to rouse domestic terrorism another day?

