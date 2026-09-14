Islamic Scholar Says Grooming Gangs ‘Have Nothing to Do With Islam.’ (Except They Do.)

Hey, this is a relief: the Muslim grooming gangs that raped and assaulted over 250,000 British girls actually have nothing to do with Islam. So all you “Islamophobes” need to sit down and shut up, because at last we have an Islamic voice speaking out loud and clear against these gangs, and not just any Muslim voice, either, but a leading Islamic scholar. There are still a few problems with this rosy scenario, but don’t worry: we’re really on our way now to our glorious multicultural future.

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Geo News reported Sunday that “religious scholar Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman has condemned grooming gangs by the likes of Rochdale rapist Shabir Ahmed, saying those involved in such crimes have no connection with Islam and must face the strongest punishment available under the law.”

Pir Hassan is touring Britain, “where he addressed nearly 50 packed gatherings, the prominent cleric said Muslims must be among the first to condemn and report anyone involved in grooming, sexual exploitation, drugs, criminality or extremism, irrespective of the offender’s religion, ethnicity or family background.”

That sounds great, and Pir Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman is not just some random Muslim believer. He is “associated with Eidgah Sharif in Rawalpindi, one of Pakistan’s prominent Sufi religious centres, and is widely known for addressing religious and spiritual gatherings in Pakistan and overseas. The centre has tens of thousands of followers in the UK.”

Pir Hassan was unequivocal about the rape gangs, saying: “First and foremost, Muslims need to condemn grooming gangs. We strongly condemn them. They have absolutely no connection with the teachings of Islam.” He added “that anyone involved in sexually exploiting children must be opposed and punished, regardless of whether they happen to be Muslim, Pakistani or from any other background.”

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This sounds great, and the cleric wasn’t finished. He continued: “If people from within our own community are involved in wrongdoing, they must be opposed. Remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing is, in effect, becoming complicit in it.” He also said that “grooming and sexual abuse were ‘against Islam, against humanity and against the law,’ stressing that Islamic teachings provided absolutely no justification for the exploitation or abuse of children.”

Most of those involved in these gangs are Muslims, and so Pir Hassan said: “Grooming gangs, drug dealers, criminals and extremists who happen to be Muslim have brought disrepute upon Muslims and our community. There is no doubt that Muslims enjoy freedom of religion here. Muslims should respond to those freedoms by becoming responsible, peaceful and law-abiding citizens. When this country has given you freedom of religion and made the necessities of a good life available to you, Muslims should reciprocate by living as good, peaceful and responsible citizens.” Can’t argue with that.

Maybe Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman is right about this. But if he is, he should kindly explain why so many Muslims seem to have exactly the opposite idea. In France, a Muslim quoted Qur’an while raping his victim. A survivor of a Muslim rape gang in the UK has said that her rapists would quote the Qur’an to her, and believed their actions justified by Islam. Thus it came as no surprise when Muslim migrants in France raped a girl and videoed the rape while praising Allah and invoking the Qur’an. In India, a Muslim gave a Qur’an and a prayer rug to the woman he was holding captive and repeatedly raping.

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Related: World-Renowned Islamic Authority Shows the ‘Islamophobes’ Were Right All Along

The victim of an Islamic State jihadi rapist recalled: “He told me that according to Islam he is allowed to rape an unbeliever. He said that by raping me, he is drawing closer to God…He said that raping me is his prayer to God.” In India, a Muslim kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old Hindu girl, and forced her to read the Qur’an and Islamic prayers. In Pakistan, another Christian woman recounted that her rapist was also religious: “He threw me on the bed and started to rape me. He demanded I marry him and convert to Islam. I refused. I am not willing to deny Jesus and he said that if I would not agree he would kill me.” Rapists demanded that another girl’s family turn her over to them, claiming that she had recited the Islamic profession of faith during the rape and thus could not live among infidels.

The Qur’an teaches that Infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use (cf. its allowance for a man to take “captives of the right hand,” 4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30). The Qur’an says: “O prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to draw their veils close around them. That will be better, so that they may be recognized and not molested. Allah is always forgiving, merciful.” (33:59) The implication there is that if women do not cover themselves adequately with their outer garments, they may be abused, and that such abuse would be justified.

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Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman should be charitable enough toward Infidels to explain all this. But he won’t, and no one will ask him to do so.

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