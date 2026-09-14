Ilhan Omar Has Been Cleared of Misconduct Accusations, but Something Doesn’t Add Up

Sometimes things just don’t make sense. Especially when someone like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is concerned.

She’s been a controversial figure in the past, especially when it came to her “Somalia first” statements that she’s made – something that doesn’t reflect well on someone of her stature. But it’s her most recent case surrounding a mysterious increase in funds that I feel needs a bit more attention – especially considering the result.

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See, there was a financial disclosure with Omar’s personal records a while back, indicating that her and her husband’s assets were between $6 million and $30 million. That’s a far cry from the salary of $174,000 that she makes with her current position.

Many believed that she was taking advantage of local Minnesota businesses with this – myself included. After all, a huge increase in cash like that doesn’t just appear magically. So, yes, I fully supported the investigation into the case, because we deserve answers.

But apparently the Office of Congressional Conduct felt that there was no wrongdoing. Last month, it noted that any misconduct charges against Omar were cleared. “From day one, we have been clear: the Congresswoman is not a millionaire.” This is in spite of the statistics that previously told us otherwise.

And the reason for the mistake? Get this. Her husband’s accountant reportedly listed gross business values for firms such as Rose Lake Capital without subtracting liabilities.

Does that sound like a legal excuse to someone else?

Apparently they were quick to cover up this “error” of theirs, filing a new report in April 2026 to show an actual household value between $18,000 and $95,000. That’s a stark difference from those previous numbers. Like, nearly night and day.

The Office of Congressional Conduct voted 5-1 to dismiss these allegations, stating that they believe she did not “knowingly” file false information. But I’m not so sure.

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I think there should be some form of a secondary investigation to look more closely into Omar’s business dealings. And her husband as well. I have a hard time believing that a professional accountant would make such a blunder to report such inflated numbers as an “error.”

In case you missed it a while back, Omar was involved in another controversy during the COVID era. Back then, she had involvement with the MEALS Act, calling to ensure children would receive food during pandemic school closures. Sounds innocent enough, right? Only it was a scheme that ended up creating a $250 to $300 million fraud scheme for “Feeding Our Future.” I mean, kids?! Really? And we’ve seen three people already pleading guilty to this, though Omar, as usual, denied being involved.

“Any claim that I had knowledge of this scheme is flat-out false,” she stated earlier this year when asked about the program. “I have always championed feeding kids and will continue to ensure our children do not go hungry.”

Not to mention, with 9/11 coming around again this past week, her thoughts on “some people did something” still linger. “Some people”? No wonder that drew the backlash that came from it. It was one of the most harrowing events that took place in U.S. history, but she dismissed it like it was nothing.

I just think with her suspect behavior – and the “sudden liabilities somehow forgotten to be listed” – there’s more than enough to warrant a deeper investigation. It is worth noting that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has noted that there’s a probe looking further into her immigration history, namely with her reportedly marrying her brother to allow him to enter the United States.

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But I can’t help but think we should dig deeper. Between her behavior in the past, everything that occurred with “Feeding Our Future,” and now this catastrophically large financial error, there’s something that simply doesn’t add up. Most of those Congress people may be convinced she’s not hiding something, but, like the false numbers she reported, something doesn’t add up.

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