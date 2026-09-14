Sharia Is Harmless — Oh, and a Sharia-Observant Guy Threatened to Behead a Teacher

As the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 jihad attacks came and went, the establishment media made sure that we heard as great deal about “Islamophobia.” Much of it centered upon growing opposition all over the country to the spread of Sharia. Over in France, meanwhile, the French population is finding out firsthand what Sharia is all about, and it’s not quite as pretty as leftist politicians and their media propagandists would have us believe.

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“Nationally,” the Guardian wrote sadly on Sunday, “the Center for the Study of Organized Hate documented a coordinated campaign among 89 elected officials over 13 months, including 1,111 social media posts and eight bills, tied to a ‘Sharia Free America Caucus’ that has grown to 65 members. The anti-Sharia campaigns are not new: close to two dozen states passed largely symbolic anti-Sharia laws in the early 2010s.”

The far-left paper quoted Mobashra Tazamal, associate director of Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, a Saudi-funded exercise in Islamic apologetics, the whitewashing of the terror threat, and fearmongering about “Islamophobia,” to say: “This isn’t an issue. It’s not something that’s real. It’s constructed, and then these politicians claim to be tackling this constructed problem that they create.”

Not to be outdone, the New York Times highlighted Kambiz GhaneaBassiri, “a professor of religion and politics at Washington University in St. Louis,” to say that “Islamophobia” took deep root in the U.S. after the 9/11 jihad attacks: “People forget now the degree to which Islamophobia was not something that was just on the right but was present on both sides.” Big bad Trump changed all that, GhaneaBassiri claimed, when he called for immigration restrictions on some Muslim countries that were hotbeds of jihad activity, but “before that moment, if [Muslims] criticized the state, their loyalty was always questioned by people on both the right and the left.”

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That was never remotely true, as Muslims have been steadily growing in numbers, power, and influence in the U.S. since 9/11, but the victimhood narrative, and the fundamental assumption that Sharia is completely harmless religious law to which only irredeemable racists, bigots and “Islamophobes” could possibly object, had to be maintained.

Meanwhile, an uncomfortably disconfirming incident unfolded over in France. The American establishment media ignored it completely, but it warrants attention, as it indicates the kind of thing that is certain to happen here the more Sharia gains a foothold in this country.

GB News reported Saturday that “a 47-year-old man in France has been sentenced to just six months in prison after threatening to decapitate his son’s primary school teacher.” If you’re wondering whether this 47-year-old man might be someone who had something to do with Sharia, you’ve won the jackpot: “Abdelkader B was sent directly to jail in Toulouse after the court determined his threats were too grave to warrant a suspended sentence.

He made the vile threat after his nine-year-old son was transferred to a different class for his poor behaviour.” The suspect is identified as “Abdelkader B” because it’s media policy in several countries in Western Europe to protect suspects by withholding their surnames, but often the given name is the tell, as it is in this case. Abdelkader B or his parents are among the Muslims who have come to France to make it gloriously multicultural and diverse.

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“On September 4,” says GB News, “after a teacher told the boy not to ‘play the tough guy,’ his father,” that is, Abdelkader B, “confronted her in the school car park and made the beheading threat. ‘If you were a man, I would have cut your head off,’ he told her.” How gallant. Abdelkader “then continued to issue threats inside the school building, including in the presence of the headteacher.”

No doubt to the shock of French leftists, “Abdelkader B’s sentence went further than what prosecutors had sought – they had requested six months under electronic tagging rather than imprisonment.” The doting dad got this sentence despite the fact that “the defendant’s lawyer urged the court to judge his client as a father rather than ‘in consideration of his Muslim religion.’” And for his part, “Abdelkader B apologised, telling the court: ‘I am not someone who is violent by nature. I don’t know what happened to me that day.’” Ha. Clever, Abdelkader, but a trifle unconvincing.

Related: Islamic Scholar Says Grooming Gangs ‘Have Nothing to Do With Islam.’ (Except They Do.)

I do. And despite the defense attorney’s desire that we ignore the fact, it has to do with Abdelkader’s Muslim religion. He may indeed not be violent by nature, but the Qur’an tells Muslims: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks.” (47:4) And: “When your Lord inspired the angels, I am with you. So make those who believe stand firm. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Then strike the necks and strike their fingertips.” (8:12) As exhortations from the Qur’an, these statements are integral elements of Sharia.

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So striking the neck was likely something Abdelkader had learned to associate with non-Muslims, particularly recalcitrant ones. When his son’s teacher enraged him, he reached back into his cultural and religious frame of reference, and came up with his beheading threat.

As the establishment media continues to regale us with stories about what a hard time Muslims have in this country so many are moving into these days, will any leftist “journalists” pause to inform their hapless readers or viewers about this little taste from France of what Sharia is really all about? Not on your life. But now you know.

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