Democrats Seize the Means of Destruction

Long ago, in a dank, soul-suckingly depressing Bolshevik conference room, some filthy communists came up with a plan to bring down the United States from within.

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By the late 1920s or early 1930s, the U.S. had secretly been flooded with Soviets on a mission to destabilize the greatest nation on earth.

Some of them went into teaching. Others infiltrated the black community. Many became spies.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Venona Project deciphered Soviet messages after WWII and uncovered 349 Soviet spies working in every government agency, including the Manhattan Project. Venona deciphered only a fraction of the Soviet messages, and thus the number of spies was likely far greater.

The deterioration of American culture from the post-WWII years to today was intentional, and I have a feeling those pesky one-world-government communists, some of whom work in the CIA, are behind it.

The nuclear family, which is kryptonite to the pinkos, has been all but gutted, especially in the black community.

Beauty is attacked, and the morbidly obese are celebrated.

Watch as fatty acid Lizzo offends our numerous senses by exposing her acreage in a truly optimistic onesie while playing a piece of history:

Founding father James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute deserved better, his legacy is forever tainted by Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/k3VbdJ5aCk — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 2, 2023

The twerking at the end is an intended insult, as we can see by this "booty salute" to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago Hoodrats Twerking On A Cop Car pic.twitter.com/NW8kohvI5z — Everyone Is Going To Hell (@Every1Goin2Hell) May 10, 2023

Success is now a sign of contemptible "privilege." The have-nots never had a chance, and that just isn't fair, so pay them out of your pocket.

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Men are women if they say so, and you can be fired for refusing to play along with the delusions of a crazy man dressed as Little Bo Peep.

Our grandfathers wore suits while traveling, running errands, and even going to baseball games. Today, some guys wear their clothes "prison style."

She called security on him for pacing around with his pants hanging at knee level. pic.twitter.com/3oIfLhGtvC — Dera II (@Neutral_OC) September 12, 2026

How, exactly, did we go from suits to "sagging"? Why do the feds subsidize single mothers while middle-class families pick up the tab? Why is patriotism at a 25-year low?

How Did We Get Here?

It wasn't overnight, but it was a steady, calculated fall. More like a push, actually.

The atomic-era United States of America, bursting with pride, patriotism, and prosperity, couldn't be toppled by an army. Still, it could, over time, be induced to commit slow suicide, and the best way to start that process was to lower every standard Americans have for ourselves: how we dress, how we conduct ourselves at work, at home, and in public, how hard we work, how hard we pray, and how we raise our kids.

What better way to demolish society than by driving people to abandon dignity:

Fight at Atlanta Airport.



We report. You decide. pic.twitter.com/rJ2Fx8GJM7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 21, 2025

An integral and often-overlooked part of the game plan the commies use is to hijack the vocabulary.

Words that carried a stench have been replaced, all to normalize the abnormal and to ingratiate the detestable.

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Convicts are now "incarcerated individuals." Abortion is "reproductive healthcare." Cutting up a child's reproductive organs is "gender-affirming youth care." Prostitutes are "sex workers."

And this one better p*** you off: pedophiles are now "minor-attracted persons."

FACT-O-RAMA! This specific change tells you that the left is actively trying to normalize child predators.

By softening the language, the communists are now in a better position to create the changes they need to tear down a civil society.

Then the commies came for the facts and replaced them with "feelings."

The masculinity that has protected us from invading tribes and armies and hunted food for thousands of years was suddenly "toxic."

The aforementioned suits our grandfathers wore gave way to prison-chic fashion. How did we come to glorify the prison lifestyle?

Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins has an idea:

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins has been calling this out for a while now.



This actively tracks since both rap and pop are for the rubes. https://t.co/tmYdNLEgXI pic.twitter.com/YEaojp30zv — Louis T. Getterman IV — 🇺🇸/acc (@ltgiv) September 4, 2026

Tyranny comes disguised as virtue, and weak people crave moral superiority over others, phantom though it may be.

Compliance with authoritarianism is seen as noble. Resistance is a sign of "domestic terror extremism." "Rights" only exist for the obeisant, comrade.

Related: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

For those of us too clever to be tricked by a softened vocabulary, our domestic enemies are only too happy to apply a little elbow grease to the pervicacious citizenry.

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This is terrifying:

NEW: America’s top gun safe manufacturer, Liberty Safe, gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by someone who was present at the J6 protest.



We have officially found the Bud Light of gun safes. Enjoy going out of business, @libertysafeinc.



The situation gets even worse: On… pic.twitter.com/sBnMOKrq6I — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) September 14, 2026

Liberty Safe was happy to help the FBI shred the rights of a gun owner. Other companies had to be threatened into playing ball:

HOLY SHLIT. Mark Zuckerberg says the Biden admin called his employees and “screamed and cursed” at them to take down Covid/vaccine content. They wanted Meta to censor memes too.



When he pushed back, the Biden regime started investigating his companies.



“It was brutal.” pic.twitter.com/rNwZtoq0hO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

The communists hate two institutions that they see as obstacles: Christianity and the nuclear family. So why not attack both at the same time?

A Massachusetts family says the state took custody of their teenage daughter after they refused to affirm her as a boy, citing their Catholic faith.



The parents allege a school counselor socially transitioned their daughter without their knowledge, then reported them to the… pic.twitter.com/cpHWhMHTXb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 14, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! Trans people are 12.12 times more likely to attempt suicide once they undergo so-called "gender-affirming" surgeries.

Fear and stupidity are a dangerous combination. Throw in some far-fetched lies from those same people, flung by a trusted celebrity, and you have all the ingredients for a psy-op.

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Watch as Oprah Winfrey warns that "we may never have the opportunity to cast a ballot again" if President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election:

2 years ago, Oprah Winfrey predicted that if Trump wins, women may lose voting rights forever.



Any update, @Oprah?



pic.twitter.com/yNW0PZ6j77 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 13, 2026

Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned us, ironically in 1984, that the communists' plan involves brainwashing, or "demoralizing" people:

Exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures. Even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union, and show him a concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it, until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom. When the military boot crushes his balls, then he will understand, but not before that. That is the tragedy of the situation of demoralization.

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This is why the bolshies exude unabashed ignorance: they have no idea that they are wrong and are incapable of realizing that they are. You, the ignoble resister, are the enemy.

If you were wondering why your purple-haired troglodyte-in-law is a violence-loving miscreant, Bezmenov has the answer:

Obviously, in every society there are people who are against the society. They may be simple criminals, ideologically in disagreement with the state policy, conscientious enemies, simply psychotic personalities who are against anything. Right? And finally, there is a small group of agents of a foreign nation. Bought, subverted, recruited, right? The moment all these movements will be directed in one direction. Right? This is the time to catch that movement and to continue it until the movement forces the whole society into collapse, into crisis.

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In other words, the communists round up the brainwashed crazies and unleash them upon civil society.

Today, facts are meaningless; feelings are honored, and objectionable words are violence. Abortion is a right, shredding kids' genitals is love, and anyone who disagrees is a "Nazi" who should be shot.

The communists' 100-year plan is coming to fruition. What can we do?

Related: This Is Why the Pinkos Will Lose the Battle for the United States of America

What would Jesus do?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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