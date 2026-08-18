El-Sayed’s Mother Worked for Terror Group That Helped Bin Laden

Every other day seems to disclose a new Jihad connection for a Michigan Democrat Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed.

We know that CAIR-Michigan board member Jukaku Tayeb, who donated to El-Sayed, is the latter’s father-in-law, and the Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) is a Hamas front group. But it turns out that Tayeb is not the only member of El-Sayed’s family who is working for a jihadi organization. El-Sayed has bragged about his relationship with stepmother Jacqueline El-Sayed’s family, including ads featuring her parents, but perhaps the reason he has been a lot more cagey about his mother is her disturbing track record.

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Fatten Fathy Elkomy, who came to the United States in the 1980s and was a nurse practitioner, also worked for the Islamic “charity” IARA-USA (Islamic American Relief Agency), the American branch of a Sudan-based network, according to White House correspondent Natalie Winters. The Treasury Department in 2004 officially designated the network because of its support for 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden and multiple terrorist groups, including Hamas, the Taliban, and al-Qaida.

Winters emphasized how closely and for how long Elkomy worked with the supposed charity, from 1999 through 2002.

EXCLUSIVE: Abdul El-Sayed’s mother helped process tens of thousands in overseas transfers for an Islamic charity later convicted of secretly funneling $1.375 MILLION into Saddam-era Iraq—and blacklisted over alleged al-Qaeda, Taliban and Hamas ties. 🧵 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026

Transaction amounts more than once reached tens of thousands of dollars at a time.

Related: Trump Confirms No Talks With Iran, the Strait of Hormuz Is Un-Mined

At last, in 2016, IARA-USA entered a guilty plea to transferring almost $1.4 million to Iraq in violation of American sanctions. And Elkomy, El-Sayed’s mother, had been facilitating numerous large transfers of money to the Iraq operations of the network. No wonder Hamas-tied CAIR’s members donated over $100,000 to El-Sayed’s campaign — his family has been promoting Islamic extremism for years.

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Again, El-Sayed’s mother was helping the financial operations of a network that supported one of the most infamous terrorist leaders of modern times (Bin Laden), who orchestrated the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001. That same network supported a terrorist group (Hamas) that committed the worst single day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust in 2023. And the “charity” network propped up the genocidal Jihad group that has spent years committing atrocities in Afghanistan: the Taliban.

El-Sayed has not publicly distanced himself from Elkomy’s past, or indeed, from Islamic extremist groups in general. Why should he, when Islam explicitly teaches that Jihad is praiseworthy? Again, CAIR not only donated to him, but officially endorsed him and encouraged people to vote for him. If a terrorist front group endorses you, that probably means you are likely to promote the goals of Jihad. And the Muslim Brotherhood celebrated El-Sayed’s primary win. El-Sayed certainly — and proudly — supports wiping Israel off the map.

Here is an October 7th celebration video From Abdul El Sayed's Sister, Eman Abdelhadi. She is currently a Professor at The University of Chicago. "I wanna start by saying Allahu Akbar." Screenshot and link below incase she deletes it. pic.twitter.com/Qa9JUeAukP — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 13, 2026

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El-Sayed should not just lose his election; he should be investigated and possibly arrested. There is a very thin crust covering what seems to be a direct connection to illegal and deadly terror-promoting entities.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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