Trump Confirms No Talks With Iran, the Strait of Hormuz Is Un-Mined

President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that his administration is wisely not keeping up the fiction of negotiations with the terrorist Iranian regime, and that Americans have been busy assuming control of and removing explosives from a critical maritime trade route.

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Besides rejecting further hypocritical claims from the murderous mullahs, Trump has floated the idea of annexing the Strait of Hormuz as a U.S. territory, including posting the revised map below on Truth Social. While not a formal declaration, it reinforces the fact that the United States currently controls all traffic in and out of the strait and does not recognize Iranian sovereignty there.

Trump also posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is conducting operations in the Iran conflict, just returned from a 10-day trip to the Middle East. “The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is a strong team of high-achieving Americans standing tall with immense, justified pride in everything they accomplished," said Cooper. "History will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era.”

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A U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk hovers over the flight deck of USS Mason (DDG 87) as the ship enforces America's 🇺🇸steel wall blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 17, CENTCOM forces have redirected 64 commercial vessels, disabled 3, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/6DRDqmX3v3 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaee, former head of the murderous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in Iran, previously suggested using nuclear weapons on America, and continues to fantasize about Trump’s death and America’s defeat. Additionally, Iran's regime has claimed to have plants and assassination teams right here in America, and recently declared that it could launch attacks within America. U.S. forces need to cut off the head of the snake first.

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The tragic reality is that one cannot negotiate with Islamic terrorists. We can either decide to postpone the inevitable restart of conflict with a deal which the terrorists will certainly break, or we can eliminate them permanently. The latter is most certainly a better option, and it would also be helpful in Gaza. Westerners sometimes forget that just because our leaders don’t make history-altering decisions nowadays based purely on religious zeal, that doesn’t mean other nations’ governments do not. A decision which might seem like insanity to us makes sense to people who are part of an irrational and cultish religion.

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Trump says he can end this war by obliterating the ayatollahs, and he should do it before the midterms and before any more American troops die in Iranian strikes. There’s no benefit to waiting because the mullahs will never make peace. Mr. President, for everyone’s sake, please finish the job.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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