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Identity of FlyDubai Hijacker Revealed, Possible 9/11 Tie

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 03, 2026 11:50 AM
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Identity of FlyDubai Hijacker Revealed, Possible 9/11 Tie
AP Photo

Authorities have finally released the name of the Omani terrorist who unsuccessfully tried to hijack and crash a plane full of Israelis this week.

Hammam Al-Hammami is the name of the copilot who stabbed the Indian pilot of a FlyDubai flight to Tel Aviv and sent the plane plunging down in a nosedive before a group of Israelis and an off-duty pilot managed to toss him out of the cockpit and take control. Different news outlets are using different spellings of his name, but they all have the same name.

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i24News also added the interesting report that there are photos of al-Hammami linking him to the terrorist group that carried out the infamous 9/11 hijackings:

Of course, before the 9/11 attacks, those jihadis trained at American flight schools, and multiple presidents received briefings warning of potential hijackings. What is it with governments failing to stop terrorist attacks before they happen, even when all the intel is there?

GB Politics reported that Al-Hammami attended UK Buckinghamshire New University for an aviation course. Almost coincident with his hijacking was the attempted jihad attack on a UK airbase that Americans use to strike Iran. British authorities immediately released the terrorists, whom they only caught because a local farmer reported them, and it took days for the Brits to admit that the one plotter is not just a UK national, but that he had dual citizenship in Iran. In short, it is obvious that the UK government is deliberately overlooking massive red flags of Islamic terrorist activity. It is so proud of being multicultural, from universities to small rural towns around airbases, that it will refuse to be honest about the ideologies of Muslim migrants.

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Speaking of which, despite what the mainstream media will tell you about the mystery of al-Hammami’s motive, authorities have already uncovered his obsession with the “free Palestine” movement, or, more accurately, the “wipe out Israel and recolonize it as Muslim” movement.

Related: Shocker: FlyDubai Terrorist Hijacker Was a ‘Free Palestine’ Activist

Aircraft maintenance engineer Fahad Naim had an interesting speculative question:

I wonder where Hamam al-Hammami got his pilot licence. FAA, EASA, or the Omani civil aviation authority? Nothing public says he held an FAA or EASA one. 

He was at Oman Air for about 7 years, and a deleted profile listed him leaving in February 2025. While he was there he did an online aviation management course at Buckinghamshire New University and graduated in 2023. The university says that was not pilot training. He then showed up at Royal Air Maroc from June 2025 to January 2026, and that airline has been reported as saying he only did theory and did not fly. Flydubai had him for about eight months. 

The airline company FlyDubai definitely failed multiple times along the way, as people from countries without diplomatic ties to Israel (such as Oman) are not allowed to fly planes to Israel. Even worse, FlyDubai hired al-Hammami without doing so much as consulting his previous employer. Oman, supporter of the genocidal Iranian terrorist regime that it is, found al-Hammami so violently fundamentalist Muslim that it grounded him from flying.

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News Topics 9/11 | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | ISRAEL

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