Shocker: FlyDubai Terrorist Hijacker Was a ‘Free Palestine’ Activist

The Omani who aspired to crash an airplane full of Israelis loved Palestinian jihad.

Mainstream media outlets have tried assiduously to deny the obvious about the FlyDubai attempted hijacking this week. First they claimed that the hijacking was simply an altercation between pilots, and now they are trying to ignore the Israelis who took out the hijacker, pulled the plane out of a nose dive, and gave the off-duty pilots on board an opportunity to save the flight from disaster (Yaniv Hayun being the foremost hero). In fact, the Omani pilot was a Muslim terrorist whom Israeli authorities have confirmed received jihadi radicalization, and it looks as if he did target a plane full of Israelis specifically because he wants Muslim Arabs to recolonize Israel.

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Guy Azriel, a diplomatic correspondent for i24News, posted the update on October 1. “An Emirati source reveals that among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot were leaflets and publications from ‘Free Palestine’ groups, as well as pro-Palestinian material,” he wrote on X.

Azriel continued, “The pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel. This is consistent with the broader investigation, which is examining the co-pilot’s Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.”

🚨 BREAKING: the Omani copilot attempted to crash fly Dubai aircraft en route to Tel Aviv has been transferred from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further interrogation — גיא עזריאל Guy Azriel | Diplomatic Correspondent (@GuyAz) October 1, 2026

Related: Israel Warned UK of Iran Terror Attack. UK Sanctioned Israel and Released Terrorists.

The attempted hijacking came on the heels of a Palestinian terrorist killing a Jewish father on the eve of Yom Kippur so that his family could get pay-for-slay payments from the Palestinian Authority. It also followed multiple other terrorist attacks on Samaria and Judea, including the vehicular assault that put Neria Leiter in critical condition.

It is almost as if fundamentalist Muslims have genocidal hatred against Israelis. That couldn’t have anything to do with Islamic sacred texts encouraging the massacre of Jews, or Mohammed slaughtering Arab Jews, could it?

VIDEO: PM Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a hero of FlyDubai flight 1073. Yaniv introduces the Prime Minister to his family and discusses how the passengers overpowered the terrorist hijacker and took control of the plane. https://t.co/KlHPY1RiVV — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 30, 2026

There is no such thing as a “Palestinian people”; the father of modern jihad — Yasser Arafat — invented that concept to justify the unending Arab jihad against Israel. It was a brilliant idea, because ever since then Westerners have been gullibly agreeing that the only tiny Jewish nation in the world is being greedy because it won’t give even more of its land to Muslims who hate Jews, while there is never any demand that the 50 Muslim nations — many of which kicked out their Jews — welcome any Jews or Christians.

Let’s be honest: We could have figured out on our own that the Omani attempted hijacker hated Israelis and loved Palestinian terrorists. Anyone not blinded by antisemitism will not be surprised.

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